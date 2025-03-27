Subscribe
Sign in
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Diabolical Assisted Suicide Bill - CALL TO ACTION
PLEASE contact your MP to ask them to vote NO on 25th April
12 hrs ago
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
11
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
The Diabolical Assisted Suicide Bill - CALL TO ACTION
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Scottish People's Covid Inquiry - Part 2
Expert witnesses call out Covid ethical violations and catastrophic harm caused
Mar 25
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
8
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Scottish People's Covid Inquiry - Part 2
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Scottish People's Covid Inquiry - Part 1
Personal testimonies of care home and hospital abuses
Mar 24
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
8
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Scottish People's Covid Inquiry - Part 1
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Ethical Considerations in Medical Practice and Politics
Dr Teck Khong - GP and Politician
Mar 17
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
5
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Ethical Considerations in Medical Practice and Politics
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
"Worth A Shot?" - Book Review
The shocking story of AstraZeneca Trial Participant Brianne Dressen
Mar 11
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
24
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
"Worth A Shot?" - Book Review
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Assisted Dying Changes our Relationship with Doctors and the State Forever
Death would be recognised as a legitimate treatment for suffering
Mar 7
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
9
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Assisted Dying Changes our Relationship with Doctors and the State Forever
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Stop Assisted Dying Bill Campaign - UPDATE
News from the Committee Stage Hearings
Mar 6
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
10
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Stop Assisted Dying Bill Campaign - UPDATE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
From super-fit to disabled and unemployed in just two jabs
The propaganda machine still grinds away - despite overwhelming evidence of vaccine harms
Mar 3
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
16
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
From super-fit to disabled and unemployed in just two jabs
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
February 2025
Informed Consent? A Father's Personal tragedy
Coerced into having experimental jabs during pregnancy
Feb 24
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
18
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Informed Consent? A Father's Personal tragedy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
People's Vaccine Inquiry Press Conference
The Silenced Witnesses Critique Module 4 Hearings
Feb 10
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
30
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
People's Vaccine Inquiry Press Conference
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
Vaccine Injury Groups - Anna Morris KC's Closing Statement
Covid Inquiry Module 4 Completed - Final Thoughts
Feb 3
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
23
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Vaccine Injury Groups - Anna Morris KC's Closing Statement
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
January 2025
The Abandonment of the Vaccine Injured and Bereaved is Utterly Shameful
Charlotte's Story: A Personal Tragedy
Jan 27
•
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
6
Share this post
UK Medical Freedom Alliance
The Abandonment of the Vaccine Injured and Bereaved is Utterly Shameful
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
© 2025 Dr Liz Evans
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts