The Diabolical Assisted Suicide Bill - CALL TO ACTION
PLEASE contact your MP to ask them to vote NO on 25th April
  
Scottish People's Covid Inquiry - Part 2
Expert witnesses call out Covid ethical violations and catastrophic harm caused
  
Scottish People's Covid Inquiry - Part 1
Personal testimonies of care home and hospital abuses
  
Ethical Considerations in Medical Practice and Politics
Dr Teck Khong - GP and Politician
  
"Worth A Shot?" - Book Review
The shocking story of AstraZeneca Trial Participant Brianne Dressen
  
Assisted Dying Changes our Relationship with Doctors and the State Forever
Death would be recognised as a legitimate treatment for suffering
  
Stop Assisted Dying Bill Campaign - UPDATE
News from the Committee Stage Hearings
  
From super-fit to disabled and unemployed in just two jabs
The propaganda machine still grinds away - despite overwhelming evidence of vaccine harms
  
February 2025

January 2025

