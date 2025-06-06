There is currently a sinister attempt to bring about abortion up to birth by the back door, through two amendments that have been tabled to the Crime and Policing Bill. This bill is currently in the Report Stage before the third and final vote in Parliament. Details of our Call to Action at the end of this post.

Current Abortion Law in England and Wales

Abortion was made illegal by the Offences against the Persons Act 1861 (sections 58 and 59), and further strengthened by the Infant Life (Preservation) Act 1929. Under these laws, women and abortionists faced criminal charges if they carried out an abortion. Despite this, there were only 3 convictions of individual women for ending their own pregnancy over the 150 years leading up to 2022.

In the 20th century, campaigners argued that outlawing abortion was causing significant numbers of desperate women to undergo dangerous back-street abortions, often resulting in their serious injury or death through sepsis or haemorrhage. Lobbying eventually brought about the Abortion Act 1967, which allowed the termination of pregnancies up to 28 weeks (or above if the mother’s life was at risk or there was a serious foetal abnormality) and only under medical supervision. Outside of these strict conditions, it is still a criminal offence for anyone else (including the mother) to induce an abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

In 1990, the legal limit for abortion was reduced from 28 to 24 weeks, as improvements in neonatal intensive care allowed babies of 23-24 weeks to survive outside the womb. Further improvements in the viability of even younger infants have led to calls to reduce the abortion limit further to 22 weeks, as premature babies born at this gestational age are being successfully treated while similar-aged, viable foetuses are being terminated. Thus far, various attempts to bring this into law have failed, including in 2024 through an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill.

It is notable that the 24 weeks limit in England and Wales is already much higher than in Europe (average 12 weeks) or Northern Ireland (12 weeks). Northern Ireland changed the law to decriminalise abortion in 2019, with a moratorium on abortion-related criminal prosecutions. The Abortion (Northern Ireland) Regulations were published in March 2020, establishing the legal framework for abortion services and setting the limit for medically supervised abortion at 12 weeks (higher in certain circumstances).

Abortion is a highly politicised issue and notably, on 2nd June 2025, London Mayor Sadiq Khan reversed a TfL ban on BPAS adverts calling for abortion decriminalisation.

Amendments to Crime and Policing Bill 2025

The Crime and Policing Bill is currently at the Report Stage in the House of Commons - having already passed the 2nd vote and progressed through Committee Stage. Ahead of the Report Stage debate in Parliament, which may occur as soon as the end of June, two amendments seeking to decriminalise abortion have been tabled.

The first amendment has been put forward by Tonia Antoniazzi MP (Lab), seeking to decriminalise women who terminate their own pregnancy for any reason, and at any point up to birth. This extreme amendment is backed by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and 115 cross-party MPs

Stella Creasy MP (Lab) has tabled another amendment to decriminalise abortion and put into law a human right to abortion. Her amendment includes a “democratic lock” to prevent change by future secondary legislation.

These amendments would be a huge step backward for the protection of both mother and unborn baby, and a gross violation of medical ethics. Enabling women with healthy, viable pregnancies over 24 weeks (legally unable to access a medically supervised abortion) to abort their own baby at home without fear of criminal prosecution. Effectively bringing about the return of back street abortions, but this time in women’s homes, and with no medical supervision.

A significant factor is easy access to ‘abortion pills by post’, introduced in March 2020 during the Covid lockdown. This temporary arrangement was made permanent in August 2022, allowing women to continue to access pills to induce a medical abortion (up to 10 weeks) through a (remote) teleconsultation with a doctor. The pills are sent to the woman to take at home. Government guidance states:

“Doctors will be required to certify in ‘good faith’ that the gestation period is below 10 weeks if the doctor terminating the pregnancy prescribes the abortion pills from their home, or if one or both pills for early medical abortion are to be taken by the pregnant woman at her home.”

As no in-person consultation is required, or proof of gestational age, it has opened the door to women procuring the pills under false pretences, and using them to bring about a dangerous abortion very late in pregnancy. Effectively making the legal limit for abortion redundant.

Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, it is clear that the medical and psychological consequences of a woman terminating a late-term pregnancy, without medical support and using drugs that are only licensed for use up to 10 weeks gestation, are likely to be catastrophic. Life-threatening haemorrhage, retained products of conception leading to sepsis, and the possibility of delivery of a live baby are all serious risks. I hope both sides would agree that the moral and ethical violations of allowing a fully viable, healthy baby to be killed in utero is abhorrent and represents a return to the dark ages.

MPs Debate Abortion Decriminalisation in England and Wales – 2 June 2025

A Government petition calling for the decriminalisation of abortion gathered over 100,000 signatures, triggering a debate in Westminster Hall on 2 June 2025. This could be seen as a rehearsal to the Parliamentary debate that will be held on the amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill in a few weeks time. The petition wording was as follows:

“I am calling for the UK government to remove abortion from criminal law so that no pregnant person can be criminalised for procuring their own abortion. The U.K is out of step with World Health Organization who in 2022 recommended that barriers to abortion such as criminalisation, or approval of others or institutions should be removed. Amnesty International state that abortion is a human rights issue.”

Around 30 MPs attended the debate, including Kim Leadbeater who promoted her assisted suicide bill as well as adding her voice to the call for decriminalisation of abortion - calling for choice and bodily autonomy at every stage of life.

Supporters of the decriminalisation of women aborting their own babies at any stage of pregnancy broadly argued the following points:

Criminalisation of abortion causes traumatisation of women already vulnerable having ended their own pregnancies, or those investigated but never prosecuted. However, the number of women affected is very small. Only 11 women were prosecuted from January 2019 to March 2023 - including Carla Foster who was jailed for 28 months for terminating her 32-34 week pregnancy and Nicola Packer who was cleared of terminating her 26 week pregnancy. Around 100 women have been investigated since 2020, in the context of around 2600 stillbirths a year in the UK.

Access to abortion is a fundamental human rights issue and women should not be criminalised for doing whatever they want with their own body, including killing their unborn baby. Individual autonomy trumps everything else.

Abortion should be a matter of healthcare not criminality.

Opponents of decriminalisation argued the following points:

Every abortion is a tragedy for both the mother and the baby , and that both lives need to be considered.

Decriminalising abortion not only risks a significant rise in the number of unborn children being aborted but would endanger women’s health.

Statistics from New Zealand, who decriminalised abortion in 2020, showed a 43% increase in late-term abortions (after 20 weeks) compared to the previous year.

Polls by Savanta ComRes, a highly respected polling company, have shown that 70% of UK women support a reduction in the abortion time limit.

Call to Action

If these grotesque amendments are passed an ethical Rubicon will be crossed, effectively allowing abortion up to birth. State-sanctioned killing of healthy, viable babies. In a cultural climate where public opinion is moving in favour of lowering, not increasing, abortion limits, this is a sinister attempt to circumvent the legal limit to abortion - by taking it out of the hands of doctors and putting it into the hands of the pregnant mother.

Regardless of whether you support abortion or not, this cannot be acceptable in a civilised country. In addition, once the decriminalisation of abortion is established, there will inevitably be a push to allow medical abortions up to birth.

The pro-life group Right to Life have launched a nationwide 2025 No to Abortion Up to Birth campaign to lobby MPs. The link takes you to a tool to send a template email to your MP asking them to vote NO to the Antoniazzi amendment.

