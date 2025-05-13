In today’s increasingly authoritarian world, organisations like the UKMFA are finding it hard to disseminate vital information due to the suppression of viewpoints that don’t match government narratives. In this podcast, Ian Humphreys of UKMFA interviews Alex Kriel, co-founder of the Thinking Coalition, who are pro-liberty and anti-totalitarianism. They are concerned about the censorship of free speech and the overreach of anglosphere governments into a number of areas including family life and public health.

Their wide-ranging discussion covers this and many other topics, including inaccurate COVID-19 data modelling, fear propaganda, the lack of accountability for politicians and decision-makers and much more.

The Thinking Coalition: a reaction to Government overreach

By April 2020, Alex Kriel realised the modelling behind the Covid response was wrong - and came to believe it was deliberately so. The data from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined in Japan with thousands of elderly people on board, showed a mortality rate for Covid five to eight times lower than the one used by Neil Fergusson in his computer model, cited by Governments around the world as the reason for lockdowns and draconian policies. This fact was also supported by real world data showing that UK hospitals were essentially empty in April 2020. Thus, the Thinking Coalition sprang into being, to challenge the official narrative with facts and figures.

Why did doctors react the way they did?

Alex and Ian discuss how doctors no longer seemed to believe in natural immunity for Covid. Then, once the vaccine rollout started, how quickly the goalposts shifted as to who was eligible. Initially just for the vulnerable and elderly, the vaccines were quickly offered to younger and healthier people. The fact that hundreds of millions of jab doses were ordered in advance strongly suggests a clearly intension to inject everyone from the beginning. The vaccine was presented to the public as the solution to freedom from lockdown - a coercive, mafia-like technique.

The compulsory vaccination of care home workers was the most egregious form of coercion violating informed consent, the most fundamental principle of medical ethics. Tens of thousands of people were forced to have a vaccine against their will in order to keep their jobs and livelihoods. In 2023, The Thinking Coalition joined forces with UKMFA and others, to write an open letter to all the MPs who voted for vaccine mandates. Pointing out that, when they made the decision, there was already evidence to show the jabs did not stop infection or transmission of the virus, and there were already 300,000 adverse reactions recorded in the MHRA’s Yellow Card data.

Follow the money

The Thinking Coalition have investigated how money flowed between the oligarchy, governments and Covid-related businesses relating, and the funding of various policies and initiatives. Unfortunately, the public are heavily influenced by expensive marketing campaigns disguised as political campaigns and the clever use of social media, and cannot see the corruption and fraud that has occurred.

How can we ensure this never happens again?

Alex argues that many of the authorities’ actions were a bluff as they were on very shaky legal ground. But calling their bluff requires people to file a police complaint and pursue legal action through the courts, which is hugely time consuming and expensive.

It appears that politicians can lie with impunity and face almost no consequences. Pointing out the endless lies becomes exhausting. However, Alex believes that one thing that has not been explored fully is the possibility of taking malfeasance claims against government officials who pushed this whole agenda. For example, Sajid Javid admitted at the Covid Inquiry that he did not know what The Yellow Card System is. If true, this is completely inexcusable and may constitute misfeasance or malfeasance. Another angle is that, even though the Inquiry was not run like a traditional court, evidence was given under oath so knowingly lying is an offence (perjury).

It is vital to find a way to reach the public to help them to understand what has happened. Too many are now wilfully blind because they cannot handle the truth, but the only way to stop the increasing authoritarianism is from grassroots action. The public must pull together to resist the loss of their rights and freedom.

The failure of the Church to uphold truth and ethics

Alex discussed his Christian faith and the devastating failure of the Church to speak out against the Covid tyranny, instead opening churches as vaccination centres and repeating Government fear-based propaganda about the pandemic and vaccines.

The response of the Church mirrored the rest of society in following the Government narrative. Very few church leaders had the courage to stand up and say it was wrong. A few, like Reverend Jamie Franklin who runs the Irreverend: Faith and Current Affairs podcast, were vocal in their opposition to the closure of churches and unethical and inhumane pandemic policies, but most refused to question policies.

Interestingly, Hasidic Jews were about the only religious group that said no to the vaccine. As UKMFA’s Dr Liz Evans said in her “Wake up Church” video presentation, calling the Church to repent of their actions and lack of wisdom and discernment in the Covid era, many people of faith have substituted Christianity for Scientism.

