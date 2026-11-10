UKMFA’s Dr Liz Evans joined Ivor Cummins and Professor Ian Brighthope on The Pulse Today’s “The Freeman Report” (at 3:06:16 on the X link, or video segment above), for a fascinating and informative conversation with host James Freeman about the deteriorating nutritional quality of the food on our shelves and the detrimental effects Ultra Processed Foods (UPFs) have on our health. And the “misinformation” in so-called “healthy eating” messaging the public are fed in the media and by their doctors.

The panel covered a wide range of important issues in the hour long panel discussion including the following key questions:

What is the general quality of food on supermarket shelves?

What messaging does the public get from Public Health, Big Food and the Media about what constitutes healthy eating?

How do we avoid eating UPFs in today’s environment and what sort of foods make up a truly healthy diet?

Is how we eat as important as what we eat?

The panellists shared a lot of wisdom and important information, from a variety of perspectives and expertise. Topics covered included:

How we eat today

21st century human beings in Western societies are eating in a way that no prior civilisation has:

Processed foods v cooking from scratch with fresh ingredients

Mothers now not at home full-time led to the rise of convenience foods

Big Food exploits human nature – laziness/easy option

Food canning began in 19th century

Post war, in the 1950s “convenience foods” began e.g. fish fingers

1960s-70s – more homes had microwaves and home freezers e.g. M&S ready meals

2000s - increasing consumption of take-away food.

2020s - Deliveroo, high end convenience foods (Cook) claiming to be proper home cooked food, but cooked in plastic and with a few rogue ingredients

Supermarket Food Quality

The panel agreed that there is good quality food in supermarkets, but that customers must be discerning to find it amidst rows of processed food, ready meals, condiments. sugary and salty snacks etc.

Surveys suggest that 36-60% of stock is UPFs but alongside this you can find healthy foods including:

Fresh organic, free-range meat and fish. Including pre-prepared meat to make food preparation quicker e.g. stewing steak chunks, strips of chicken, minced lamb etc.

Fresh vegetables and fruit (organic to avoid pesticides)

Organic milk, butter, cheese and eggs.

Nuts and seeds, legumes, coconut oil, olive and avocado oils, grains – oats, rice

Reading the Small Print

When buying any processed food it is very important to read the labels carefully to look for unhealthy, hidden ingredients including; seed oils, flavourings and preservatives, folic acid, sugars (fructose, maltodextrin).

This rogue ingredients can even be found in high-end, expensive ready meals. Ingredients that you would not include if you had made the meal from scratch.

The NOVA classification was first proposed by Brazilian researchers in 2009. It is widely used to categorise “all foods according to the nature, extent, and purposes of the industrial processes they undergo.” .

Group 1: Unprocessed or minimally processed foods.

Group 2: Processed culinary ingredients.

Group 3: Processed foods.

Group 4: Ultra Processed Foods (UPFs).

NOVA 1 is generally the healthiest and 4 the most unhealthy, but the NOVA classification does have some limitations. Some neutral or healthy foods e.g. whole-grain bread, cereals, yogurt, savoury snacks can end up being classified as UPFs.

Ultra Processed Foods (UPFs)

The panel shared the shocking statistic that UPFs make up 75% of the US public’s food consumption. In the UK the situation is not much better, with the UPF consumption at 66% for UK children/teens and 57% for UK adults. These are the highest UPF consumption rates in Europe.

UPFs are industrial formulations, which usually contain 5 or more ingredients including substances not commonly used in home-cooking e.g. hydrogenated oils, high-fructose corn syrup, flavourings, colourings, emulsifiers, thickeners.

UPFs are known to damage the microbiome, which is the foundation of good health and immunity. UPF consumption has been linked to 32 health conditions in a 2024 review involving 10 million participants. These include cardiovascular disease, cancers, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, mental health issues and reduced life expectancy

Increased risk of cardiovascular disease is particularly linked to high consumption of sugar-sweetened products such as cereals, artificial sweeteners e.g. fizzy drinks, and processed meats.

Nitrates/nitrites added to processed meat have been linked with bowel cancer

Healthy Eating Recommendations

Certain foods have been unfairly demonised by public health authorities over the last few decades. Saturated fats have been blamed by the mainstream for high cholesterol and heart disease,. A claim that is convincingly debunked in books like “The Great Cholesterol Con” by Malcolm Kendrick and “A Statin Free Life” by Dr Aseem Malhotra.

The MAHA movement has radically influenced healthy eating recommendations in America. In January this year, RFK Jr’s team released new “Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2025-2030)”, with an updated, inverted, “Food Pyramid” that turns previous recommendations on their head - now prioritising proteins, healthy fats and dairy over carbohydrates.

Americans are positively encouraged to avoid refined carbs and to eat “real food”, such as full fat dairy, protein at every meal, no added sugars (<10g a day), olive oil, avocadoes, butter and beef tallow.

This is in stark contrast to the UK’s NHS Eatwell Plate, which still puts carbohydrates as the main food group for consumption. Proteins only make up about 20% of a so-called “healthy diet”, with an additional recommendation to limit both red and processed meats.

The NHS also recommends the use of seed oils to replace “bad” saturated fats like butter and coconut oil, stating that “Lower fat spreads are a good alternative to butter to help reduce your saturated fat intake.”

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