Are Weight Loss Jabs a Public Health Disaster in the Making?
Big Pharma’s Latest Miracle Cash Cow
UKMFA's Dr Liz Evans appeared on UK Column News on Wednesday 18th June with a short news segment on the much-hyped weight loss jabs Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and Saxenda.
The presentation covered:
The media hype around weight loss jabs
The powerful forces pushing a mass rollout agenda to all - even those who are not overweight
The disturbing truth about the serious risks these products pose to your health
These were Dr Evans’ concluding remarks
“Are we sleepwalking into another public health disaster? Rolling out novel drugs with no long-term safety data to millions of people without proper informed consent.
Overplaying benefits, underplaying risks, and failing to address more natural solutions for obesity such as dietary and lifestyle modifications.
Sold as a quick fix for a complex problem and creating a generation of people who will need regular injections for life just to maintain a normal weight.
And all boosting the coffers of Big Pharma with a steady stream of taxpayers’ money, while doing nothing to improve public health. Does this sound familiar?”
