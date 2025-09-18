On Friday 20th June 2025, the House of Commons voted in favour of Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying or Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, in the 3rd and final vote, allowing it to progress to the House of Lords to scrutinise and debate.

This process began on Friday 12th September, in the first of two days allocated to the Second Reading debate of the Assisted Dying Bill in the House of Lords. The second day of this debate will be on Friday 19th September, which you can watch live on Parliament Live TV from 10am.

A recent report on the Assisted Dying Bill from the Lords Constitutional Committee concluded that, as the Bill is not a Government Bill and is a morally significant subject, that “It is constitutionally appropriate for the House to scrutinise the Bill and, if so minded, vote to amend, or reject it.” Giving a green light for the Lords to overturn this Bill if they are so minded.

It was encouraging that nearly 200 members of the House of Lords registered to speak in this debate. On the first day of the debate, of the 86 speakers who took a position on the Bill, about two thirds of the speakers (56) spoke strongly against both assisted suicide and the drafting of Kim Leadbeater’s Bill.

Concerns raised included coercion and risk to the vulnerable, and also that the bill is fundamentally flawed and unworkable in its current drafting.

Below are links from Right to Life’s X account, showing key video clips from some of the excellent speeches against the Bill on the first day.

Former Prime Minister Baroness May gave a powerful address, arguing against assisted suicide. Branding it a “Licence to kill”. She raised concerns that:

“…as we have seen in countries where there is such a law, people will feel that they must end their lives simply because they are a burden on others…I worry about the impact it will have on people with disabilities, with chronic illness, with mental health problems. Because there is a risk that legalising assisted dying reinforces the dangerous notion that some lives are less worth living than others.”

Baroness May also highlighted that this dangerous and profoundly unethical bill is Assisted Suicide NOT Assisted Dying. And that our society believes suicide is WRONG and therefore must not be encouraged or enabled. Saying “this Bill effectively says suicide is okay. What message does that give to our society? Suicide is not okay, suicide is wrong, this Bill is wrong, and in my opinion it should not pass.”

Another peer concerned about the risk the Bill would pose to the vulnerable was Lord Morrow, highlighting a legal opinion from Tom Cross KC suggesting that the Bill could contravene the European Convention on Human Rights, as it “unjustifiably discriminates” against anyone with disabilities that have an increased risk of suicidal ideation e.g. bipolar disorder, depression and autism. Lord Morrow said:

“It is unconscionable to me that a doctor might be seeking to persuade a suicidal terminally ill patient of the value of life one week, only to be effectively abandoning suicide prevention and endorse despair once he considers they only have six months to live."

In her speech, Baroness Debbonaire made the salient point that the Assisted Suicide Bill does not end suffering - it ends life.

Lord Polak pointed out that the Bill carries “risks that we cannot and must not ignore”. Destroying claims that a six-month prognosis is an adequate safeguard for assisted suicide, as he disclosed that "I speak as someone who was given six months to live 37 years ago.".

In a powerful and deeply personal speech, Baroness Prentis disclosed her recent cancer diagnosis and passionately argued that legalising assisted suicide will leave vulnerable people at risk of ending their lives, due to feeling a burden on family or society.

Lord Goodman argued that that the current bill is not fit for purpose. That it is dangerous, full of holes and must be scrapped. He stated “I cannot see how this Bill can be made adequate, no matter to what degree it is amended”, pointing out dangerous drafting that would give huge delegated powers to future Government Ministers through secondary legislation, without further recourse to Parliament. Echoing the conclusions of a report on the Assisted Dying Bill released by the Lords Delegated Powers Committee which said that the Bill’s use of “delegated powers… gives sweeping, unspecified and unjustified powers to the Government while removing Parliament’s scrutiny role”.

For many more clips and reports on the many excellent speeches, go to the X-feeds of campaign groups Right to Life and Care Not Killing.

Around 85 members of the House of Lords are lined up to speak at the second day of debate on Friday 19th September, which you can watch live on Parliament Live TV from 10am.

