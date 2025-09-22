Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amat's avatar
Amat
33m

I can't help but think looking at the general age bracket in the House of Lords that they may very well feel that they are viable targets for this bill. Aged, frail and subject to chronic life limiting illnesses where assisted suicide would be “encouraged”, maybe for them it is too close to home. Regardless I hope that this bill is blocked and not amended.

