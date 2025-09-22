Friday 19th September saw the second debate in the House of Lords for the Second Reading of Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying or Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. Outside Parliament, hundreds of pairs of shoes were placed by demonstrators from Christian Concern and the Wilberforce Academy, to represent the thousands of people who would die each year by state-sanctioned suicide if this Bill becomes law.

Like the first debate the previous Friday (see Part 1), it was well attended and, like in the first debate, the majority of peers who spoke opposed the Bill. Below are links to clips from a few of the many powerful and thoughtful speeches against Assisted Suicide. Right to Life have also put together a highlights thread with clips from many more key moments.

Lord Frost was against the bill for philosophical and religious reasons. He made a powerful case for upholding fundamental ethical principles which are based on 2000 years of Judeo-Christian moral tradition, saying, “We can't pick and choose which ethical principles we observe without depriving us of the most basic moral protections in future” and that “the ultimate destination of this journey is a utilitarian system with a utilitarian government” where none of us would be safe, but at the mercy of the whims of society at the time.

Baroness Fox argued that the Bill would have a seismic impact on societal attitudes to life, illness and death, saying:

“The Bill unsettles centuries old medical ethics. It rebrands assisting someone to die as a medical treatment, upending its understood meaning…. …The Bill rewrites the role of doctors, they will no longer be guided by the ‘do no harm’ ethos of preserving and protecting life, and instead the Bill mandates that they actively engage in taking a patient’s life by supplying lethal drugs that will kill them.”

Baroness Hollins, former president of the British Medical Association, spoke about compassion meaning “walking alongside someone even in death” and sharing the moving story of her husband, who recently died a peaceful death from Motor Neurone Disease. She challenged Lord Falconer to articulate the safeguards that will prevent coercion by doctors. Raising concerns of doctors who argue that Assisted Dying is not a treatment, but that if it is, then why are there no plans to licence and regulate the lethal drugs to be used. She concluded that “The Bill is neither safe nor workable as it stands today”.

Lord Beith raised the risk of Assisted Suicide changing the relationship between healthcare staff and patients and the risk that palliative care will be downgraded and less available.

Professor of Palliative Medicine, Baroness Finlay, raised the spectre of wrongful deaths, saying, “How many wrongful deaths a year is acceptable?”. She pointed out the danger of power being put into the hands of the two assessing doctors who do not even have to know the patient and where there is no appeal process against a decision, and no coroner oversight. She made the powerful point that “Providing massive drug overdoses in an unlicenced way to end life is not a therapeutic act”.

Lord Harper challenged the Bill supporters’ rejection of the use of the term Assisted Suicide, saying “This is about Assisted Suicide, we are amending the Suicide Act”.

Baroness Phillipa Stroud ended with a passionate call for the UK to become a world leader in palliative care, saying “I believe this country can be better than this”.

It is very encouraging that, according to campaign group Right to Life’s analysis of both days of debate, of the 155 peers who took a position on the Bill, 104 (67%) were OPPOSED to the Bill and only 51 (33%) in favour.

As explained in the Right to Life press release, there was a significant win for those who oppose the Bill. Lord Falconer, the Bill’s sponsor, agreed to the establishment of a dedicated Select Committee, to provide further detailed scrutiny of Kim Leadbeater’s Bill and hear submissions from professional bodies and others, before the Bill moves into Committee Stage.

This amendment was put forward by Baroness Berger and had been branded by the Bill’s supporters as a “wrecking ball”, but had to be conceded by Lord Falconer, in tacit acknowledgment that there were not the numbers to vote it down. This select committee must report back to the House of Lords by November 7th.

As a result of this development, and the strong opposition in the House of Lords, we are are hopeful that this Bill will fail to get through all the required remaining stages before the end of this Parliamentary session, and will thus fall. In addition, as it is not a Government Bill and was not part of a manifesto promise, the Lords are constitutionally entitled to block or heavily amend it.

This view is supported by Former First Minister of Northern Ireland, Baroness Foster, who said after the debate:

“The two days of debate at Second Reading have shown just how strongly this Bill is opposed across the House. Peer after peer spoke about the dangers it poses and the harm it would inflict on the most vulnerable.” “Given this widespread opposition, it will be an uphill struggle for those backing the Bill to get it through a dedicated select committee and then all its remaining stages before the end of the Parliamentary session.”

