The Assisted Dying Bill is currently going through the Committee stage before it’s 3rd and final reading and vote on 25th April 2025 – update here. Before the second reading vote on Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill on 29th November last year, UKMFA CEO Dr Liz Evans interviewed Clare Wills-Harrison (a retired lawyer of 25 years whose expertise is in working with elderly, sick and vulnerable clients and mental capacity) and Amanda Hunter (chair of the Together Health and Social Care cabinet and co-founder of Families Against Involuntary Medical Euthanasia and Unlock Care Homes) to discuss the bill and its ramifications.

Watch the interview with Clare Wills-Harrison here

Clare and Amanda raised important ethical, legal and practical issues with the bill, which will radically and permanently change the doctor-patient relationship. It poses a very serious threat to the sanctity and dignity of every human life and to medical ethics – abolishing the requirement that doctors ‘First do no harm’.

No longer could an individual assume that the state, or their doctor, will act in his or her best interests. Instead, death would be recognised as a legitimate treatment for suffering. Never in the UK have doctors been allowed to participate in the deliberate ending of life. An ethical Rubicon would be crossed and it is likely that active euthanasia (killing by a doctor’s hand) would be legalised in the medium-term.

Watch the interview with Amanda Hunter here

Some of the serious issues raised in these two interviews are summarised below.

Public are confusing Assisted Dying with Palliative Care

Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill – known as the Assisted Dying Bill - is effectively state-assisted suicide. The patient must take their own life using drugs provided by a doctor. Much has been spoken about it, yet there’s been very little debate. This one-sided approach has meant many people think that what is meant by assisted dying is simply palliative care - when in fact they are very different.

No-one wants anyone to suffer unbearable pain at the end of their life and the assisted dying lobby, led by the well-funded Dignity in Dying, have enlisted celebrities and huge advertising campaigns to push the message that assisted dying achieves this. The public are largely unaware of real-world evidence that assisted dying does not guarantee of a painless easy death and that it could be a long-drawn out process of dying; suffering over several days.

What is the reality of a death by assisted suicide?

Dignity in Dying has sold the romantic idea of assisted suicide as a simple, quick and painless process; giving someone a drink and within minutes they will slip peacefully away. In fact, death from self-administered barbiturates results from asphyxia due to cardiorespiratory depression. Essentially, you are suffocating to death. While it may be quick, with oral methods one third of assisted suicides take between 90 minutes and 30 hours, and there are case reports of death taking as long as a week. Many people will suffer vomiting, choking, prolongation of death and even reawakening from coma after swallowing the poison.

Palliative Care already offers death with minimal suffering

Why are we even considering assisted suicide when palliative care consultants say no-one needs suffer a prolonged, painful death? With individualized, high quality palliative care - usually offered in a hospice or at home - a well-managed death can be a peaceful experience. The terminally ill patient has a consultant who can titrate drugs, manage physical symptoms and relieve pain. Palliative care also includes emotional and spiritual support - helping to facilitate important conversations between the dying person and their families to achieve peace and closure at the end of life.

Assisted dying is cheaper than high quality palliative care

In reality it is cheaper to end someone’s life than to prolong it with good quality palliative care. Assisted suicide would cost the equivalent of just one week of palliative care - as a good hospice can cost thousands of pounds a month. Could this explain the pressure on this bill to be passed? The NHS is broken and already rationing resources, but assisted dying is not the answer to a health system that can’t cope with existing demands.

The solution is investment in palliative care

We agree that there is a problem – that some people are dying in unnecessary pain and without dignity. However, the solution is not assisted suicide but investment in good quality palliative care for all. Hospices are underfunded, with minimal central government funding, and most are charities. If the government was truly serious about helping people with terminal illnesses experience a less painful death, they would fund hospices and provide better palliative care services.

Unfortunately, once you allow assisted suicide, you remove any incentive to continue research into palliative care, or to widen access and increase funding. Leading to less care and choice at the end of life, possibly to good palliative care only being accessible to those wealthy enough to pay for it.

The wording of the bill leaves it open to government abuse

It is not hard to imagine the State putting psychological pressure on people to opt for Assisted Dying rather than long-term care because they have become a ‘burden on society. This scenario is already playing out in other countries where Assisted Dying has been passed.

Worryingly, Clare Wills-Harrison explained that the Assisted Dying Bill has a ‘Henry VIII clause’ to enable the government of the day to repeal it, amend it or expand it without any further oversight, debate or scrutiny. Leaving the door open to a future Government policy of automatically offering assisted suicide to anyone with a terminal diagnosis. Or, in an emergency, assisted dying being pushed to ‘Save the NHS’. The legislation is being rushed through at breakneck speed with celebrity endorsement and without these critical details being thrashed out.

Patient safety already threatened by abuse of End-of-Life Protocols

Amanda Hunter spoke about the appalling abuse of Do Not Resuscitate Orders (DNARs) and End of Life (EoL) protocols that has been going on under the radar for many years, since the Liverpool Care Pathway was introduced and then abolished. Amanda described how EoL protocols and DNARs are still being imposed on vulnerable patients without informed consent, resulting deaths.

This increased during Covid, when relatives were barred from visiting their loved ones in hospitals and care homes, meaning there was no scrutiny or accountability, and patients were left vulnerable to abuse. She talked about what already happens on end-of-life pathways, where people are often “sedated, food taken away, drink taken away, they deteriorate, all the medications are withdrawn. And the end is a very long and horrific death.” Therefore, if the system is already broken (in relation to end-of-life care) it would be dangerous to bring in Assisted Dying as we could not trust the healthcare system to implement it ethically or humanely.

Safeguards will not prevent a slippery slope

Those in favour of the bill claim it has adequate safeguards written in to prevent a ‘slippery slope’. But we have seen similar safeguards quickly being overridden in countries that have introduced this kind of legislation. In only eight years, Canada’s legalisation of Assisted Dying has morphed from similar eligibility criteria to the proposed UK bill to almost everyone being eligible for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD). It has been offered to someone waiting for a wheelchair ramp, another waiting for chemotherapy, also to a depressed and homeless person. Once the state is legally able to sanction agents to dispatch somebody, or to help somebody kill themselves, it changes everything. It will rapidly become a quick fix, a final solution for people on a waiting list for care.

Coercion and duress from families and society

Studies have shown that many people cite being a burden (not pain) as their main reason for requesting assisted suicide. The choice to die will rapidly become a duty to die if you are a burden on your family or the state. Canada is even looking at enabling someone else to make the decision that your life is not worthwhile. The cost of long-term care is high which can lead to coercion from family. A subtle, psychological pressure that makes someone feel they are a burden and would be better off dead.

Make an informed decision and decide what kind of society you want to live in

We recognize that this is a highly emotive and contentious issue, with strong feelings on both sides of the argument, and that both sides are motivated by compassion and a desire to reduce suffering. However, globally, most medical bodies and doctors are against assisted dying. At the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, we advocate for informed consent. We must know the risks of a policy or treatment as well as the benefits. We encourage our supporters to engage with both sides of the debate to make an informed decision.

Ultimately, we need to ask what sort of society we want to create? At UKMFA, we believe that doctor-assisted dying denies the intrinsic value of human life. Up to now, Western medicine has stuck to the principle that all lives are of equal value – whether you are young and in your prime, or elderly, infirm or dying. If we say that the lives of those who are terminally ill have less value and can be terminated, this will affect how the whole of society views them. It is dehumanising and will dehumanise us all – cheapening life and normalising killing. Whatever your viewpoint, if this bill goes ahead, it will undoubtedly have a profound impact on everyone who engages with the healthcare system at times of serious or terminal illness, not just the small number who wish to access assisted dying.

Resources

