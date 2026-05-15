Caroline Pover - "Fallout From The Rollout"

In this UKMFA podcast, Dr. Liz Evans welcomes back Caroline Pover—an award-winning author, philanthropist, and vaccine-injured campaigner —to discuss the UK Covid Inquiry’s Module 4 report, which was published on 16th April.

Following their first conversation, in May 2025, the UKCV Family Chair of Trustees returns to share her perspective on the official Inquiry findings, her ongoing health journey, and the launch of her important new book, co-authored with Charlet Crichton, called “Fallout from the Rollout - Case Studies the UK Covid Inquiry Didn’t Publish”.

The Covid Inquiry Module 4 Report

Caroline and Dr. Evans provide a critical analysis of the recently published Module 4 report and Baroness Hallett’s accompanying video statement. Key points include:

The “Success Story” Narrative: The report frames the vaccine rollout as an “extraordinary feat” and a “success story” that saved 450,000 lives in England, a claim the speakers find extraordinary and absurd.

Lack of a Care Pathway: Caroline expresses deep disappointment that the report failed to recommend a dedicated medical care pathway for those suffering from vaccine injuries.

Mandatory Reporting Denied: The Inquiry explicitly stated there is “no basis” to make the reporting of suspected adverse reactions mandatory, which Caroline argues continues to let down both patients and medical professionals.

Minimization of Risk: The report characterizes vaccine injuries as “rare” and claims risks were “carefully managed,” flying in the face of the evidence and lived experience of the vaccine-injured and bereaved.

“Fallout from the Rollout: Case Studies the UK Covid Inquiry Didn’t Publish”

Frustrated by the Inquiry’s decision not to publish the case studies shared by hundreds of the vaccine-injured and bereaved community and submitted to the Covid Inquiry as part of their Core Participant evidence bundle, Caroline and Charlet Crichton have published them in a book that has already reached number one in Amazon’s Disability Book section.

100+ Harrowing Stories: The book documents over 100 cases of life-changing injuries and death, predominantly in people under 50. The enormity of the human suffering and loss documented is devastating and highlights multi-systemic damage from the jabs, including neurological, cardiovascular, immune and even psychiatric issues.

The human toll: The devastating impact of these life-changing, life-limiting and life-ending injuries has been across the board – physical, emotional, financial and societal. Leaving many with PTSD or suicidal. Caroline shares a devastating statistic that 73% of her organization’s membership has considered suicide due to the ongoing suffering and societal gaslighting they face.

No informed consent: Many themes are apparent in the stories told, including the absence of informed consent for the vaccines, with many stating they only had the vaccine out of a sense of moral duty to protect others, or who felt coerced. Most reported that they were given no meaningful information about the jabs until after the injection (if at all) .

A damning indictment of the healthcare system: The cases reveal a shocking level of poor medical care, gaslighting and abandonment, when presenting with their injuries. With some doctors refusing to see people if they mentioned vaccine damage, and others even advising/coercing the injured to take further Covid jabs.

The NHS closing ranks to protect the “safe and effective” narrative: Many reported that doctors were unwilling to confirm in writing that the Covid jab had caused their illness, even if they stated it verbally. Doctors were also unwilling to write exemptions letters for those who had had severe reactions.

A “Day of Reckoning”: In the absence of a truly independent and transparent inquiry, Caroline views her book as an essential historical document, ensuring that the suffering of the injured is recorded, validated and never forgotten. And which could be crucial evidence in the future to aid accountability and justice for the injured and bereaved.

Funding Future Care: All profits from the book will go to fund a grant scheme to support the vaccine-injured community.

Systemic Failures and the Road to Reform

The conversation dives into the urgent need for reform in how vaccine injuries are handled in the UK - both in terms of reporting and compensation:

The Yellow Card Scheme: Currently described as a “void” where reports are collected but rarely investigated or followed up on. The lack of mandatory reporting of adverse events from drugs or vaccines means it is not operating as a safety surveillance scheme or protecting public safety.

VDPS Reform: The Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) is criticized for its 2% rate of successful applications and outdated requirements, such as the 60% disability threshold and 100% proof of causation. The vaccine injured community are calling on full-scale reform of the system, with detailed ideas to make the scheme work for patients shared by Caroline.

Supporting the Vaccine Injured and Bereaved

Please buy the Book: Fallout from the Rollout: Case Studies the UK COVID Inquiry Didn’t Publish is available on Amazon.

Get Support: If you or a loved one are vaccine-injured or bereaved, visit www.UKCVfamily.org.

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