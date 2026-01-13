The most persecuted Doctor in the UK, Sarah Myhill once again celebrates another win! 46 cases, zero won by the General Medical Council.

In this conversation, Dr. Sarah discusses her experiences with the General Medical Council (GMC) and the challenges faced by doctors who speak out against the prevailing medical narratives, particularly in the context of COVID-19. She highlights the importance of medical freedom, ethical practices, and informed consent, while also detailing her legal battles and the implications for patient safety. The discussion emphasises the need for accountability within the medical system and the role of public awareness in driving change.

Watch the full video before anyone else below: