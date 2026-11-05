On 20th October, Baroness Hallett released her long-awaited final report and video statement on Covid Inquiry Module 6 (Care Sector). Harrowing testimony from relatives and care workers had been heard in the Module 6 hearings, detailing the abuse and suffering inflicted on care home residents through Covid protocols and policies.

The report is a mixed bag. Despite a few welcome, damning admissions, Baroness Hallett has generally stayed well within the Overton window and revealed nothing new. Certainly, no one in a position of authority has been seriously held to account for the thousands of deaths that resulted from the cruel and unethical policies imposed on care homes, residents and families.

Report Framing

The framing of the Module 6 report mirrored that seen in previous reports, where many underlying (false) assumptions of the mainstream narrative are not interrogated at all, but taken as fact.

“…the country was facing a deadly virus which was spreading rapidly and for which (at the outset of the pandemic) there was no vaccine…”

This approach means there has, yet again, been a complete failure by the Inquiry to address whether lockdowns/restrictions should have been imposed at all. Which was surely the only reason to hold an Inquiry in the first place!

Baroness Hallett’s asserts that, in care homes, there were

“…more than 43,000 recorded deaths involving Covid-19 between March 2020 and July 2022; Covid-19 was the second leading cause of death in care homes in all four nations of the UK in 2020…”

This fails to address several valid questions surrounding the excess care home deaths. Did they really die of Covid or from being denied medical treatment or put on inappropriate drug protocols like NG163 - known as the Midazolam deaths? How many of the deaths were post-Covid vaccination? Or from neglect and grief?

Care Home Deaths

The report places the blame for the excessive care home deaths on:

Lack of testing - Discharges from hospital to care homes were expedited in March 2020, purportedly to free up hospital beds, but these patients were not tested for Covid before being sent to care homes.

Patients not isolated - after transfer from hospital to care home

Lack of PPE for care home staff - The report describes staff having to use homemade PPE in the first lockdown, including with bin bags!

Damning Admissions

It was encouraging to read a few damning admissions detailed in the report.

Baroness Hallett admitted that

“…The adult social care sector as a whole also appeared to be something of an afterthought, where the mantra of ‘protecting the NHS’ sometimes came at the expense of the users and providers of care…”

The report makes clear that Matt Hancock’s claimed “protective ring” around care homes was a demonstrable lie, revealed by the observation of a “lack of action taken to protect care homes across the UK in March and the first half of April 2020”.

Baroness Hallett was also unhappy that routine regulatory inspections were suspended in March 2020, and replaced with remote inspections. This was a dangerous policy, and accompanied by the banning of visitors, completely removed oversight of safeguarding and increased the risk of abuse to vulnerable residents.

Visitor restrictions

The strongest criticism in the report was around the devastating impact on the health and wellbeing of on both residents and relatives of the banning of visitors from care homes, for months and, in some cases, years. Baroness Hallett writes,

“Preventing visits caused incalculable harm to residents and their loved ones and often resulted in a significant decline in the health and wellbeing of residents”.

She writes movingly of the “far-reaching consequences” of a lack of vital human contact, routine and essential care provided by relatives. Which led to devastating isolation and abandonment and immense emotional and physical harm, especially in residents with dementia.

Baroness Hallett acknowledged that loved ones were often barred by individual care homes from seeing dying relatives, despite exemptions allowed in the guidance. This resulted in many people dying alone without the comfort of their loved ones. She commented that, “for many bereaved, this has led to prolonged grief, feelings of guilt and anger”.

Blanket DNACPRs

Baroness Hallett also acknowledged that blanket DNACPRs (do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation) had been improperly imposed on groups of people and “should not have happened”. While she concluded that this had been done insensitively and improperly, she shifted the blame from Governments “no evidence of UK-wide/nation-specific policy” to providers.

Disappointingly, the report fails to go into the detail of what a DNACPR actually entailed. That it was not merely a decision not to start Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) if a person’s heart or breathing stopped. But that once the DNACPR label was applied to a resident they were often denied active medical treatment and there was a low threshold for implementing End of Life pathways such as the NG163 for Covid, which was withdrawn and replaced with NG191 in October 2020.

NG163 was a barbaric and unethical death pathway involving the use of Midazolam and Morphine (both respiratory depressants) alongside the withdrawal of food and fluids (starving and dehydrating a person to death) - which we believe was responsible for thousands of untimely and unlawful deaths in care homes and hospitals.

Report Recommendations

Baroness Hallett made several recommendations at the end of her report, including:

Government to publish guidance on visiting restrictions Visitor restrictions must be the “least restrictive possible” in both measures and duration Residents must be afforded the right to “in-person visitors” except in the most exceptional circumstances Local decision-making on any restrictions, to take into account a local risk assessment and individual circumstances Care home inspection and oversight must be maintained in a health emergency, including on-site inspections Establishing mandatory end-of-life training for relevant health and social care workers – including how to have conversations around DNACPRs.

Over £200 million has now been spent on the Covid Inquiry, to tell the UK public what we knew already and what independent media and some mainstream newspapers were raising the alarm about back in 2020, but were ridiculed, censored and ignored.

This is not only a colossal waste of money and time, but has been a missed opportunity to hold the Government and other decision-makers accountable for the terrible and irreversible harm their policies and decisions caused to the whole of society, the economy and public health, and to ensure that this never happens again.

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