You may remember the landmark inquest into the tragic death of Derek Dimmock, which concluded in December 2025. You may, however, not be aware that, almost a full year later, the Senior Coroner Dr Julian Morris has still not delivered his verdict leaving his family deeply distressed and with no resolution more than six years after Derek’s death.

Mr Dimmock was an 86-year-old man who died within hours after being admitted to Royal Trinity Hospice in South London, as the first lockdown restrictions began to ease in early June 2020. He was apparently a victim of the lethal NG163 Covid treatment protocol introduced at the start of lockdown. A protocol which put the most vulnerable patients, often already struggling to breathe, onto a toxic cocktail of Midazolam and opioids (which supress breathing) alongside withdrawing normal medication and life-sustaining food and fluids.

Derek Dimmock’s son, Paul, asked UKMFA to help him raise awareness that, nearly a year after the conclusion of the inquest, the coroner has still not yet released his verdict. Leaving him and his family in a terrible limbo, waiting for a resolution to a horror story that has now gone on for over six years, since the tragic death of his father. He says:

“The way myself and my Mum have been treated is beyond disgusting and just to be clear the duration of Southwark Coroner’s Court investigation and inquest process is now at 3 years and 4 months since the start. The coroner has given no explanation why there has been such a delay.”

After a long five year wait for the family, following Derek’s untimely death in 2020 and pre-inquest review hearings dating back to February 2023, the full inquest finally began in March 2025, in Southwark Coroner’s Court under Senior Coroner Dr Julian Morris. Although originally scheduled to be a 4-day hearing, the inquest was paused after five days due to the volume of evidence and witness scheduling.

Hearings finally resumed in August 2025 and ran for a whole week. On the final morning, however, the coroner unexpectedly adjourned proceedings after only 20 minutes, citing diary and scheduling constraints. This prevented the listed expert witness for the family, Professor Sam Ahmedzai, and the court-appointed expert, Dr Aparajita Das, from giving their evidence.

9 months after the inquest began, after the two prolonged hiatuses, hearings finally resumed and concluded in the first week of December 2025. In total, 22 witnesses gave evidence to the inquest, including two members of the London Ambulance Service, who stated under oath that, in their opinion, Mr Dimmock was not imminently dying when they transported him to the hospice as he was “self-administering Entonox”. This view was confirmed by a District Nurse who had seen him the night before admission.

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Professor Ahmedzai’s Bombshell Expert Testimony

However, it was only in the final four days of the inquest (in December 2025) that Professor Sam Ahmedzai’s bombshell testimony was finally heard, which may be behind the reluctance of the coroner to release his verdict. His testimony was reported at the time by independent journalist Maajid Nawaz.

Professor Sam Ahmedzai

Professor Ahmedzai is an eminent, retired Palliative Care specialist and Honorary Consultant Physician in Palliative Medicine who has held many chairs. Of particular note, he was Chair of the NICE guideline NG31(2015) on the Care of the Dying Adult in their Last Days of Life, and he served as clinical adviser to NICE guideline NG142 (2019) on End of Life Care for Adults.

In May 2020, Professor Ahmedzai and a group of other doctors sent a warning letter to the BMJ alerting them to the risks of the combinations of drugs proposed for NG163, in which they stated:

“...The combination of opioid, benzodiazepine and/or neuroleptic is used in specialist palliative care settings for symptom control and for ‘palliative sedation’ to reduce agitation at the end of life.[15] It takes great skill and experience to use palliative sedation proportionately so that extreme physical and existential distress are palliated, but death is not primarily accelerated. NG163 states: “Sedation and opioid use should not be withheld because of a fear of causing respiratory depression.” If COVID-19 infection were uniformly fatal, this would be an acceptable statement. But for people not previously known to be at the end of life, there is potential risk of unintended serious harm, if these medications are used incorrectly and without the benefit of specialist palliative care advice. Another concern is that the recommended doses for morphine and midazolam are sometimes higher than current guidelines state for non-specialist use; and moreover there are inconsistencies between the maximum doses recommended by the oral or subcutaneous routes…”

In the final hearings of Derek Dimmock’s inquest in December 2025, Professor Ahmedzai stated under oath that, in his expert opinion, the medical cause of Mr Dimmock’s death was:

1a. Iatrogenic acute intoxication with midazolam, alfentanil and oxycodone. 1b. Uncontrolled acute polyarticular gout with suspected vertebral gout. 1c. Acute on chronic renal failure aggravated by enforced dehydration. 2. Controlled chronic heart failure with multiple causes. Dementia (unconfirmed and untreated).

This not only contradicted the official Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (MCCD) issued by junior doctor Dr Phoebe Wright, stating that the cause of death was 1a. Heart Failure, 1b. Ischaemic Heart Disease, but it put the cause of death firmly at the hands of the doctors who prescribed and administered a lethal cocktail of Midazolam and opioids to Derek Dimmock, apparently following the NG163 protocol. And who “enforced dehydration”, by withholding fluids from a sick, frail man.

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What Happened at Royal Trinity Hospice?

Dr Phoebe Wright diagnosed polyarticular gout at the point of Derek’s admission to the hospice, prescribing colchicine and dexamethasone as treatment. However, this was apparently overruled by her consultant Dr Amy Kingston an hour later, following a telephone conversation, and End of Life medication was prescribed instead.

The following screenshots are the Royal Trinity Hospice March 2020 “Breathlessness management guidelines”, which are identical to those published on the Worldwide Hospice Palliative Care Alliance (WHPCA) here.

Derek’s son reports that the amount of Midazolam given to his father over the 30 hours preceding his death was at least 26.8mg (administered via both PRN injections and a syringe driver) which, in combination with two potent opioids, was a high dose for a frail 86-year-old sick man.

The family argue that he did not need Midazolam at all and that the dosage and combination of medication given was akin to the Liverpool Care Pathway. This was abolished in 2014 following an Independent Review investigating widespread reports that it was being used to “hasten death”, effectively euthanising patients, often without their knowledge or consent.

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Covid “Death Protocol” NG163 On Trial

Paul Dimmock believes the details of medication and dosing disclosed in his father’s inquest indicate that the Royal Trinity Hospice were following the (now abolished) Covid NG163 protocol. He states, “in my opinion, from my extensive research, nobody lived who was put on guideline NG163”.

What is deeply concerning, and frankly sinister, is Paul’s report that:

“Counsel for Royal Trinity Hospice requested for NG163 to be redacted in its entirety in the existing bundle, the coroner accepted their request without any explanation although the medication and doses received by my father were closer to NG163 than any other guideline that was available either nationally or locally in the community. This point alone should be very concerning for anyone hoping to bring to light the barbaric nature of NG163 and if it remains redacted in my father’s inquest I believe it will then be swept under the carpet forever.”

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Where Are We Now and What Next?

On 5th December 2025, the closing oral evidence was delivered and Senior Coroner Dr Morris announced that he would reserve his conclusion. The family were told to expect his verdict in February 2026. The following is a summary of the timeline since the end of the inquest on 5th December 2025.

December 2025 – January 2026 (Written Questions): The coroner advised the family that outstanding written answers from court-appointed expert Dr Das would be provided by the end of December 2025, with a formal update and likely verdict scheduled for February 2026.

February – March 2026 (Delayed Verdict): Conclusions were initially expected to be handed down in February 2026. The family was subsequently informed that this had been postponed to March 2026.

March – November 2026 (Ongoing Delay): Southwark Coroner’s Court has still not issued its final conclusion, despite Paul Dimmock chasing the coroner’s office on an almost weekly basis.

There has been some disagreement between the legal teams as to whether the inquest is a Jamieson Inquest (concentrating only on how the deceased died) or a broader Article 2 Inquest (referring to Article 2 “Right to Life” and examining wider circumstances and potential systemic failings). Regardless of the type of inquest, Senior Coroner Julian Morris has the scope to release a Prevention of Future Deaths report with his verdict, if systemic failings have come to light – something which he has repeatedly stated he was open to doing.

It is clearly imperative that the verdict must be released as soon as possible. There is no excuse or precedent for such a delay. Paul also highlights the chilling silence from the media in reporting either the inquest or the delay. We cannot find a single report in the mainstream media that refers to Derek Dimmock.

A coroner is a public servant who has a duty of care to investigate suspicious deaths and report in a timely fashion to protect the public. There is clearly a hidden agenda that is playing out in this case, causing the failure of normal due process to be followed.

Paul puts it powerfully:

“I honestly believe that they will never allow another coroner’s inquest to get this far with NG163 involved, which is why it is so important to shine a light on my Dad’s inquest as I believe it will only ever be the one and only chance to stop these euthanasia “End of Life” pathways (which is what I believe they are)…I am of the opinion it can potentially be the precedent setting case that the country needs”

CALLS TO ACTION

We have been advised that 6 months is a standard limit expected for rulings and verdicts from High Court Judges and Coroners. The exceptionally long-drawn-out nature of this case, with no visibility on when it may finally be concluded, is agonising for the family and completely unacceptable in a civilised society. Paul Dimmock describes his family’s ongoing ordeal as a “24/7 living hell”.

Concerned members of the public may wish to email the Senior Clerk to the Coroner at Southwark Coroner’s Court for updates on the Derek Dimmock inquest and to ask when a verdict is expected to be published. Email address john.thompson@southwark.gov.uk.

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office oversees the conduct of judicial office-holders and has a formal complaints process for members of the public in cases relating to misconduct, which could include undue delays, as occurred with Mr Justice Sweeting who was reprimanded twice in 2026 for delayed judgements.

In addition, concerned members of the public may wish to contact the Chief Coroner, currently Her Honour Judge Alexia Durrant, whose duties include “Keep a register of coroner investigations lasting more than 12 months”.

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Background Reading

For important background into the Derek Dimmock story, please read this detailed article in the Daily Sceptic, written by Rachel Nicoll in July 2026, who also wrote an excellent article about the so-called “Midazolam Murders” earlier that month.

Independent journalist Jacqui Deevoy Substack has also written extensively on the case and inquest of Derek Dimmock. Her most recent article was in February 2026, after the end of the inquest, and this post on X a few weeks ago, lamenting the disgraceful delay in publishing the coroner’s verdict.

Maajid Nawaz article on public comments made in July 2025 by the Dimmock family solicitor James Bogle KC hinting “that his own opinion is also this, that the hospitals under the instruction of the health secretary at the time, Matt Hancock, were prematurely placing all of the elderly on end of life care pathways, regardless of whether or not they were diagnosed or not with COVID”.

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