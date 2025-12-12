UKMFA’s CEO, Dr Liz Evans was honoured to be invited to speak at the 3rd Health and Truth Conference, held in Portadown on Saturday 20th September. Five and a half years after the first lockdown in March 2020, the conference sought to examine and reflect on the Church’s response to Covid and to answer the question “How should the Christian church respond to lockdowns, unethical practices, and medical tyranny?”

Health and Truth was founded in 2021, by a group of Christians who were deeply distressed about the Church’s failure to provide spiritual leadership or challenge unethical Government policies and fearmongering narrative. The 1st conference was held in the dark days of November 2021 in Belfast, where John-William Noble, Jonathan Weissman and Dr Liz Evans were part of a panel of Christian speakers challenging the Church on their support of the Government measures and lack of spiritual leadership.

We gathered again in Portadown Town Hall on Saturday 20th September to challenge the deafening silence from the Church leadership on their conduct and decisions during Covid, and their collusion with deeply damaging and unethical Government policies and fearmongering.

The conference was well attended by people of all ages, who listened to four powerful presentations, enjoyed conversation over a delicious lunch cooked by the Health and Truth team, and engaged in a panel Q&A at the end.

Click on the presenter’s name or picture to see the video of their presentation.

Tim Miller

Co-founder of Health and Truth, Tim Miller, is an ex-pharmacologist, secondary school teacher and pastor, began the conference by answering the often asked question “Why can’t we just move on?”. He argued that we can’t move on, because the Church was so heavily involved in Covid policies which have dramatically impacted societies across the world for the worse. Arguing that Covid restrictions were unreasonable, discriminatory and caused immense suffering, and describing how he was personally excluded from a church in 2021 as he was unvaccinated for Covid.

Tim compared and contrasted two Churches response to Covid. The first was a church in London which complied with all Government guidance as they believed that God rules through civil government so their duty was to comply for the public good. The second was Grace Community Church in California led by Pastor John McArthur, who looked closely at the evidence around the risks from Covid compared to the risks of the restriction. His conclusions led him to refuse to implement face masks or social distancing. Pastor McArthur stated that Christ, not Caesar, is the head of the Church and that the Church must stand firm on the truth and live in joy not fear. A rare voice of truth and justice in the Covid era.

Pastor John-William Noble

The audience were gripped as Pastor John-William Noble delivered a passionate and powerful speech. He began by observing that Covid had highlighted the spiritual climate in the UK Church, exposing the folly and sinfulness that is in the Church today. He commented that the Church would like to delete the whole Covid era from memory and get back to the way things were - a Church in the spiritual shadows.

Pastor Noble read from Numbers 32:1-24, the story of the tribes of Gad and Reuben who when they arrived on the banks of the Jordan with the Promised Land in sight, decided instead that they wanted to stay on the fertile land there, defying God’s plan for the whole nation of Israel to cross the Jordan. He compared these tribes with the Churches response to Covid - acting by sight not by faith, putting themselves in control, being wise in their own eyes and driven by fear not faith. But spiritualising the compromise.

He called out Church leaders for failing to sound alarm bells when the government took jurisdiction over church worship when churches were closed and worship went online. Once reopened, he berated them for being more concerned about following Government guidance - driven by the fear of the virus, Government and upsetting people - than following Scriptural commands to meet physically, greet each other with a holy kiss and to sing praises to God. With half an eye on Scripture and half an eye on the world, metaphorically failing to obey God’s command to cross the Jordan.

Leaders still believe they did the best they could in the circumstances. That it was OK and necessary to make worship contingent on a test or mask or vaccine, to require social distancing and refrain from singing. Pastor Noble is deeply concerned about the precedent that has been set and what church leaders will do next time the Government seeks to restrict worship in an “emergency”. He asked the attendees “Are your leaders shepherds who will fend off the wolves? Will they stand firm on faith and uphold God’s word?”. He called for leaders to repent, arguing that without repentance there will be no resolution of the damage caused to their congregations and wider society.

Dr Liz Evans

Dr Evans spoke about how the Church’s response to Covid had been “a violation of medical ethics and an abandonment of faith”. Her hard-hitting presentation included emotive and distressing photos from the Covid era, reminding us of the appalling cruelties and suffering inflicted by Government and Churches on the population. The rotten fruits of evil policies. Bringing in relevant Scripture, she addressed Covid policies from a medical ethics and theological perspective including; lockdowns, care home visitor restrictions, abuse of Do Not Resuscitate Orders and end of life protocols, Church restrictions, face mask mandates, and the Covid vaccine rollout.

Dr Evans reminded us of the myriad of draconian restrictions placed on the church for over 2 years and the deafening silence that has followed with the complete unwillingness of Church leaders to examine its failure to offer any sort of counter-narrative, morality or wisdom into a situation which demonstrably destroyed the economy and the mental health of both adults and children; which ruined the educational chances of a generation; and saw novel gene-based products injected into 5 billion people around the world. She commented that:

“There was a gross failure by the Church to call out the folly of Government policies. Policies which caused more harm than good, which were driven by fear and lacking in wisdom, and which were dehumanising. The cure was worse than the disease!”

Dr Evans shared her own personal experience of begging her church leaders to relax the restrictions, and her pleas falling on deaf ears. Of being the only unmasked family in church and leading worship and singing to a silent, masked congregation. Of seeing the Vaccine as Saviour message proclaimed from the pulpit and in corporate prayers.

Her presentation included this extraordinary and shocking Give Hope video - released in February 2021 by the CofE in collaboration with the NHS. A powerful propaganda video with multiple bishops and archbishops calling for all Christians to accept the Covid vaccines. Dr Evans commented that “This is surely serious coercion, bordering on spiritual abuse, by those in high positions of trust and authority in the Church? Falling well outside their expertise and remit. Wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Dr Evans finished with a battle cry to the church to resist evil and find its voice to speak truth and wisdom to a broken and confused world. To uphold absolute moral values and ethical principles, and to shine a light to expose lies, greed and anti-human ideologies. She concluded:

“With God’s help, we can turn this around. In Christ there is the wonderful offer of grace – for repentance, forgiveness and redemption through Jesus’ blood. It is time to put God right back at the heart of all that we do, to follow Jesus and not "the science", and to start rebuilding our congregation - physically and spiritually. Reaching out to those who were wronged and harmed during the Covid era. Speaking the truth in love. And shining a light into the darkness, to bring healing and hope to our communities.”

Jonathan Weissman

Jonathan Weissman is a cybersecurity professional and part-time researcher on COVID-19 vaccine safety. He set up the excellent website AllTheRisks.com in 2021 and spoke at the 1st Health and Truth conference.

Jonathan’s excellent, evidence-based presentation covered 4 key areas:

Case studies of serious vaccine harm in the clinical trials - Maddie de Garay in Pfizer children’s trial, Augusto Roux in Pfizer’s adult trial, Olivia Tesser in the Moderna Trial, Brianne Dressen and Klenton Luis de Oliveria Souza in the AZ trials Public health trends of excess mortality and morbidity since the Covid jab rollout - VAERS reports, German health insurers data, Japan’s excess cancer mortality in 2021/22 A look down the microscope - amyloidogenic “Calamari clots” in autopsies and DNA contamination of the mRNA jabs The Church’s promotion of the jabs against Scripture

Dr Clare Craig

Dr Clare Craig is the chair of the HART group and presented a fascinating talk on the Worship of False Idols during the Covid era. She began with the observation that society and the Church had taken positions of pathological pessimism regarding the Covid virus, and pathological optimism regarding Zero Covid and the Covid vaccines.

Dr Craig combined expert data analysis with theological observations as she explored: the national worship of the NHS during Covid; the reasons behind the waves of disease that occured; evidence that the spikes of excess deaths from “Covid” resulted from denial of healthcare not Covid; and the perception of vaccines as a “modern medical miracle”, leaving them unable to be questioned or criticised. A modern day sacred cow.

Share

The day ended with a fascinating panel discussion of questions posed by audience members.

Do visit the Health and Truth website, and follow them on YouTube, Odysee, Telegram and X, where you can find all this content and more! Please share this post and videos, especially with your church leaders and Christian friends.

UK Medical Freedom Alliance freely offers this video and article. However, a donation will help us continue to expose the truth and uphold our medical rights and freedoms.

To make a donation, please scan the QR code below or visit our website here