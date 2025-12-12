UKMFA’s Dr Liz Evans was delighted to be joined by Dr David Cartland, to discuss his new book “Do No Harm: Diaries of a Vaccinated Antivaxxer” and his appalling treatment at the hands of the GMC and media. This is a fascinating and shocking MUST WATCH conversation.

Over the last 5 years, David has been a hero and inspiration to so many doctors and members of the public around the world, with his selfless and courageous whistleblowing about serious side-effects from the Covid jabs he was witnessing on the frontline as a GP and in A&E. He put his head above the parapet to speak truth to power, calling out corruption and challenging the official Covid narrative, at great cost.

Dr Cartland is truly the epitome of what it means to be a compassionate and ethical doctor, risking, and ultimately losing, his career to uphold his Hippocratic Oath to “Do No Harm”. Putting his patients’ interests and safety above his own and refusing to stay silent despite ruthless persecution - which tragically led to David being struck off the medical register earlier this year.

This is a fascinating and wide-ranging conversation about the appalling persecution Dr Cartland has suffered (both on- and offline), his kangaroo court GMC hearing and striking off, his views on healthcare and medicine in 2025 and where the current trajectory is leading, and his deep concern about the destruction of ethical medicine.

Despite what Dr Cartland has been through, he remains steadfast - continuing to help people and speak truth to power, with his health coaching business “The Honest Doctor” and a podcast called ‘Breaking the Silence’, where he provides a platform for whistle-blowers and the vaccine injured.

Dr Cartland is also the author of two books. “A Doctor’s Despair” poetry anthology and his new memoirs “Do No Harm: Diaries of a Vaccinated Antivaxxer. Please show your support for David by buying a copy and sharing with friends and family.



