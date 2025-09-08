Dr. Aseem Malhotra, respected cardiologist and vocal vaccine skeptic, spoke at the Reform Party conference on the topic of "Make Britain Healthy Again." In his presentation, he made several supported claims regarding COVID-19 vaccines and statins. The most prominent of these was his assertion that it's "highly likely" the vaccines were a "significant factor" in the cancer diagnoses of members of the royal family. He stated that he was told this by an "eminent oncologist" and that many other doctors shared the same opinion.

Aseem also spoke about how mRNA vaccines have created "biochemical havoc" in the human body, disrupted protein metabolism, and interfered with tumor suppressor genes. He also repeated his claim that the pharmaceutical industry was responsible for "killing millions of people" and that the COVID vaccines had done more harm than good.

While these statements have been condemned as "meaningless pseudoscience" and "poisonous lies" by some medical experts, academics, and politicians, Aseem can cite the abudance of credible evidence and the overwhelming body of research showing vaccines' safety and effectiveness flaws.

We join Aseem in thanking The Reform Party for supporting free speech, although we acknowledge they do not endorse the claims made. The video, in full, is here: