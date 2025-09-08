Discussion about this post

It's interesting that the video of Dr Malholtra's speech has had almost half a million views on X as of ten o' clock this evening. Myself and others, including members of the UKMFA said exactly these things, with evidence also, from mid 2021. We were pilloried, suspended or "struck off" for it. Timing, it seems, is everything.

I do however applaud Dr Malholtra for his stance, and although I think the sock puppets in Reform are just another distraction, credit is due to the organisers of the event for affording him a platform. I'm looking forward to the inevitable furore in the legacy media and corporate academic circles.

