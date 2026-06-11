UK Medical Freedom Alliance

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Dr Clare Craig: Medical Censorship, Challenging Establishment Narratives, and Global Health Scares

The multiple attacks on ethical doctors and the rise of global medical tyranny
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UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Jun 11, 2026
∙ Paid

In Part 1 , Diagnostic Pathologist and HART co-chair Dr Clare Craig explained the serious risks to health from a recent change to UK law mandating the addition of folic acid to all white flour.

In Part 2, this lively and engaging conversation broadens to cover several issues threatening medical ethics. From medical regulators persecuting Covid-dissiden…

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