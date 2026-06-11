Dr Clare Craig: Medical Censorship, Challenging Establishment Narratives, and Global Health Scares

In Part 1 , Diagnostic Pathologist and HART co-chair Dr Clare Craig explained the serious risks to health from a recent change to UK law mandating the addition of folic acid to all white flour.
In Part 2, this lively and engaging conversation broadens to cover several issues threatening medical ethics. From medical regulators persecuting Covid-dissiden…
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