Dr Clare Craig - The Folic Acid Scandal

In Part 1 of this two-part interview, Dr Liz Evans sits down with diagnostic pathologist and HART co-chair Dr Clare Craig to shine a light onto the little-known, but potentially serious, risks to health from the UK’s recent mandate requiring the fortification of white flour with the synthetic drug folic acid. A move that violates informed consent and restricts consumer choice.

Dr Craig explains the background to the decision to mass-medicate the public, and breaks down the flawed rationale behind the new UK law, passed in November 2024, requiring non-wholemeal wheat flour to be fortified with synthetic folic acid. The amendment passed to the Bread and Flour Regulations (covering England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland), places a legal requirement on millers and flour producers to add folic acid to non-wholemeal wheat flour, which comes into full effect at the end of 2026.

A few exceptions to fortification are allowed (for now) including; wholewheat flour, flour produced by small mills (in the UK or any other country), and flour produced to make communion wafers, matzos, gluten or starch.

While natural folate is a fundamental, bioavailable nutrient found in whole foods, synthetic folic acid behaves entirely differently in the human body. Dr Craig explains how this synthetic product floods the bloodstream, blocks key brain receptors, and relies on safety data derived from animal studies that do not translate to human biology.

Key Takeaways from Part 1:

The “Survivorship” Data Flaw : Early safety data from a prominent Hungarian trial revealed a startling truth—nine babies died for every single neural tube defect (NTD) prevented.

Statistical Illusions : Observational population data from the US CDC, claiming that increasing folic acid intake reduces NTDs, overlooked the huge concurrent rise in advanced ultrasound diagnostics and targeted terminations for babies with NTDs during the 1990s.

Industrial Influence & Toxic Dosing : The pharmaceutical industry pushed for recommended daily allowances of folic acid to be artificially doubled, creating a environment where standard diets, combined with supplementation and fortification of foods, can expose citizens to massive, unmonitored doses of this synthetic drug.

Fortification of Flour Violates Informed Consent : Adding a synthetic drug to a staple food is unethical as it is the mass-medication of the public without individual consent. It is a one-size-fits all approach which does not take into account the different genetic or nutritional variations in processing folic acid, or control of the dose, leaving some people more at risk of serious side-effects and toxicity. The individual dose of folic acid will vary widely, depending on the amount of fortified flour in the diet.

Widespread Health Vulnerabilities : Fortifying staple foods poses serious risks to around 40% of the population who carry the MTHFR gene mutation, and who cannot metabolise folic acid efficiently. The build up of unmetabolized folic acid can also mask vitamin B12 deficiencies (which produces symptoms mimicking dementia) and has been show in studies to increase the risk of developing colorectal polyps and prostate cancer, as well as causing side-effects such as headaches, anxiety, sleep and digestive issues.

Practical Advice : Learn how you can avoid unwanted medication by reading food labels carefully and sourcing unfortified flour from small independent mills.

Calls to Action: It is important to raise awareness and lobby for a repeal to this law, by writing to your MP to raise the issues discussed in this podcast. Please sign this Parliamentary petition (ends on 26 June 2026) calling on the Government “to amend the law to ensure there are at least one non-wholemeal flour option without folic acid fortification, and to exempt organic flour from mandatory folic acid fortification requirement from December 2026.” Share

Dr Clare Craig - Part 2: Regulatory Censorship of Doctors, Misleading Modelling and WHO Virus Fearmongering

In the second half of the conversation (to be released later this week), Dr Evans and Dr Craig will turn to the broader threats to ethical medicine in the news.

Hear Dr Craig share the story of her recent trip to Dublin, to provide expert testimony at GP Dr Billy Ralph’s Irish Medical Council fitness to practice tribunal for Covid dissident tweets.

She also discusses her letter of complaint to the Office of Statistics Regulation about the misuse of modelling data by the Covid inquiry. And thoroughly debunks the media and WHO fearmongering about current outbreaks of Hantavirus and Ebola.

Follow Dr Clare Craig’s Work

UK Medical Freedom Alliance freely offers this video and article. However, a donation will help us continue to expose the truth and uphold our medical rights and freedoms.

To make a donation, please visit our website here.