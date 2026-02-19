Dr David Cartland - Treated Like A Criminal

In this episode of Medical Ethics Reports, Dr. David Cartland shares his harrowing journey as a healthcare professional who spoke out against the prevailing narratives during the COVID-19 pandemic. He discusses the ethical implications of informed consent, the challenges he faced from regulatory bodies like the GMC, and the impact of media portrayal on …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to UK Medical Freedom Alliance to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.