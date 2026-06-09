Dr Joel Zivot: The Awful Truth About Assisted Suicide Drug Protocols

In this medical ethics report from the UKMFA podcast, host Ian Humphreys explores the hidden, uncomfortable realities of assisted suicide. As the UK considers reintroducing the Terminally Ill Adults Assisted Dying Bill, the mainstream narrative presents a peaceful, sanitized version of an assisted death. But what is the actual physiological and pharmacological reality of these protocols?

Ian is joined by Amanda Hunter, convenor of this series of podcasts, Dr Liz Evans, CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance and special guest Dr Joel Zivot MD/FRCPC, a practicing Academic Physician specializing in Anaesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine.

Dr Zivot did his medical training in Canada and the US, with additional qualifications in Bioethics and Law. He currently works in Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia as an Associate and Adjunct Professor in various departments. Drawing from his extensive research into US death row executions and Canada’s MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) system, Dr Zivot reveals the unacknowledged and horrifying physical suffering experienced by the patient in Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia.

“ Assisted dying is death-loving. It’s not life-loving. As a physician, I love life. I’m an advocate for life. I’m not an advocate for death.” — Dr Joel Zivot

Key Topics Discussed

Impersonating a Medical Act: Why expanding medical care to include killing is an unprecedented ethical shift that transforms healing drugs into lethal poisons.

The Execution Parallel: How the unresearched chemical cocktails used for death row executions mirror the intravenous protocols utilized in Canadian MAID deaths.

The Truth About Midazolam & Paralytics: How paralyzing drugs are used in Assisted Suicide protocols to artificially create an outward appearance of peace for witnesses, while potentially masking profound internal distress of the patient as they suffocate to death.

Pulmonary Oedema Findings: Dr Zivot’s shocking autopsy research revealing that 75% to 80% of executed individuals die from severe pulmonary oedema—meaning they die by oxygen starvation and suffocation.

The Legislative Slippery Slope: Why legal safeguards fail and how the introduction of assisted suicide inevitably expands to vulnerable, lonely, or under-resourced populations, while actively eroding the funding and practice of true palliative care.

IN SUMMARY: Assisted Suicide deaths are not the glamorous and beautiful “Hollywood” deaths-on-demand, sold by the sponsors of the Assisted Dying Bill and lobby groups such as Dignity in Dying.

Meet the Panel

Ian Humphreys (Host): A former police officer who asks the practical questions that everyday members of the public want answered.

Dr Joel Zivot: Anaesthesiologist, Critical Care specialist, and public scholar who opposes the medicalization of punishment and state-sponsored killing.

Dr Liz Evans: Retired doctor and CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance.

Amanda Hunter: Researcher and series developer, and campaigner against Assisted Dying. Share

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