Dr Liz Evans for UK Column: Organ Donation: You Can Opt Out
https://rumble.com/v6056un-ukmfa-disclaimer.html
Dr Liz Evans presents “Organ Donation: The state owns your body after you die” for UK Column.
Liz covers the shocking truth around the highly sensitive subject of organ donation, the true definition of “brain death” and the promotion of donation following assisted death.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to UK Medical Freedom Alliance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.