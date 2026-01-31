Dr Liz Evans - The Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration Explained

In this conversation, Ian Humphreys and Dr. Liz Evans discuss her recent trip to Australia, focusing on the Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration, which advocates for medical ethics and free speech in healthcare. They explore the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in Australia regarding COVID-19 policies, the importance of international collaboration among medical professionals, and Dr. Evans’ personal experiences with jet lag and travel. The discussion also touches on broader issues of medical ethics, censorship, and the current state of healthcare regulations.

Cape Byron LIghthouse Declaration https://lighthousedeclaration.org

Fertility in Crisis Round Table https://lighthousedeclaration.org/roundtables/fertility/

