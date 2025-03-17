In this video, UKMFA’s Ian Humphreys interviews Dr Teck Khong - the leader of the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom Party, who practiced as a GP for 40 years.

Medicine and politics may seem an unlikely marriage yet, during the Covid era, we saw politicians playing at being doctors. Pushing and even mandating the novel vaccines on the public, despite advice and warnings from many scientific and medical specialists. In doing so the government breached medical ethics on many levels.

As we emerge from the devastation caused by misguided Covid policies, Dr Khong believes we need a strong leader who will make the health of the nation a central tenet of government. He is also keen to expand the freedom movement, find common ground with other groups, set aside differences and work towards restoring unity in the UK. His party, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom are happy to work with anyone who has the national interest at heart, to restore our national pride.

The health of the nation is vital

Dr Khong argues that without good health a nation cannot achieve anything. With President Trump pulling out of the World Health Organisation, Dr Khong believes the UK must not sign away our rights to a global organisation that has failed us. We need a strong leader to protect individual bodily autonomy and informed consent, whatever the emergency.

For more detail, watch the video here

The truth about Covid jabs is censored

In November 2021, having come across serious events with undoubted causal links between the vaccination and the appearance of a pathology, Dr Khong called for a moratorium on the jabs. Dr Khong is disgusted with the role Government played in coercing people to take the experimental vaccines, and in censoring and punishing doctors who spoke out.

Dr Khong believes that any party seeking to form the next government cannot ignore the weight of harm people have suffered from Covid policies and vaccines but fears that our current MPs haven't got the moral fibre to take on an ethical health role. He is calling for anyone who is sincere about forming a government to publicly admit the errors made in Covid and apologise to the public.

Petitions and letters to MP are not working

Dr Khong observes that people are clearly upset and angry about many things that are happening at the moment. Yet are finding that writing to their MPs and signing petitions achieves nothing. He proposes that if your MP is not listening, you should complain. You can lodge a complaint of distress and alarm under a Section 4 Public Order with the Electoral Commission. If more than 10% of constituents sign up, there will be a recall. He details several other ways to initiate a recall and believes that if a few constituencies initiate this process it could start to rattle the powers-that-be.

Leveraging health provision locally

Many people think health policy is legislated at a national level - with Parliament handing down regulations to the NHS to deliver the service and provisions people need. However, a lot of responsibility for health was devolved to local councils 12 years ago. Therefore, we must lobby local councillors to improve services, including the rate of discharges from hospitals. Unfortunately, local councillors are not seizing the opportunity they have been given to change things for the better.

Watch the video here to learn more, including discussions on:

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the health service • The cultural factors that influence healthcare reform • The need for accountability in government policies • More public engagement in political processes

The Covid inquiry

Dr Khong is critical of Module 4 of the Covid Public Inquiry, which was one-sided in praising the rollout for saving millions of lives.

When Dr Khong worked as a research registrar in medicine on clinical trials, one fatality was enough to shut down a new medicine. Yet even after a coroner certified that Lisa Shaw’s death from thrombosis was due to the vaccine, the rollout continued unabated.

Dr Khong asks an important question. Why is there still no moratorium on the Covid vaccine rollout? While they are still deliberating over the Covid inquiry, ongoing harms are being caused. Some conditions can manifest long after immunisation. An autoimmune condition, or the development of cancer don't appear within 24 or 48 hours - they can take years. Public Health must know the likely connection between immunisation and various pathologies. Parliamentarians therefore have a responsibility to act. They are here to serve the people who elected them and must put the lives of the public first.

The importance of local elections

Local elections are coming up very soon, on 1st May. Dr Khong believes that if the freedom movement can win control of a few councils, we can start to change the way health is addressed locally. Therefore, he is calling for the public to consider the smaller parties and vote for the party most aligned with local people.

