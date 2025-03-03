While medicine aims to save lives – or at least relieve symptoms and pain - drugs and vaccines can and do cause harm. So, it’s vitally important for health authorities to keep accurate patient records when a brand-new drug has been released. Especially to mass vaccination of the public with an experimental product. This is the only way harms can be quickly identified and compensated and dangerous products pulled from the market.

In this podcast, UKMFA director Ian Humphreys interviews Adam Rowland who tragically suffered extensive, life-changing injuries following his two Covid jabs. Adam shares the psychological toll and challenges faced by those suffering from vaccine-related health issues, the importance of advocating for himself within the healthcare system, his ongoing health struggles and much more.

Watch the full video with Adam here

A dream life destroyed by propaganda and jabs

Adam was a sports physiotherapist and, at the age of 46, was the fittest he’d ever been. He was travelling the world as a consultant on the PGA golf tour, had a twice daily personal training regime, was making good money for the first time and enjoying a wonderful family life with his wife and daughters. Then he had the Covid jab.

Adam wasn’t scared of Covid, but he believed the Government propaganda that it was his duty to get jabbed to ‘save granny’. Adam believes the repeated claims that millions would die, and the constant ‘safe and effective’ messaging filtered into his subconscious, leading him to make a decision that was not in his best interests and would end up destroying his happy and fulfilled life

Almost immediately after his first Covid jab, Adam experienced three days of ‘the worst flu ever’. He then began having fits in bed at night, accompanied by palpitations. His GP diagnosed nocturnal panic attacks. However, in hospital an ECG showed that just before he had a fit he would stop breathing and his heart would go out of rhythm for a few seconds, before going back to normal when the fit ceased.

A second mandated jab pushed him over the edge

Adam believes he would have eventually recovered from these worrying symptoms if he hadn’t had a second jab a year later. He needed to return to America for work, which required full vaccination as a foreign national. Immediately after his vaccination, Adam developed significant chest pain and passed out twice. A 24-hour heart monitor showed his heart was going into Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) – a very serious heart arrythmia.

His condition confounded the medical team because Adam was so fit, with a normal resting heart rate in the 30s. Adam mentioned that he believed his condition was related to his Covid vaccine the week before, but subsequently discovered that this information was never entered in his medical records, although they did start looking for blood clots. None were found.

A battery of tests came back negative

Adam’s health went dramatically downhill as he developed a new symptom almost every week. Including yellow eyeballs, double vision, tinnitus, and twitching and spasming of his muscles 24/7. Despite this, a battery of tests all came back negative. In all he has had around 28 scans and is still getting more tests done, as not only does he want answers he also wants a legal record.

A possible contributing factor

It is interesting to note that on the days that Adam had the vaccines he continued his normal, intensive training routine, including running 5km in 18.5 minutes. He now believes that the intense exercise may have spread the jab around his body and put his immune system under stress - making it harder to deal with the vaccines and increasing their toxicity.

Vaccine induced progressive muscle disease

In June 2023, Adam was diagnosed with heart failure which has sadly progressed. Muscle biopsies show he also has untreatable progressive muscle disease that doctors have admitted is vaccine-induced. They also found he has a complement-mediated disorder that is aggressively attacking his immune system - a condition that has also been recorded by doctors in the organs of those deceased from Covid.

Adam paid for private tests that show he has still got high levels of spike protein in his body. The NHS do not test for this or know how to treat it. Currently Adam’s condition has stabilised. However, every three to five weeks he goes through a 7-14 day attack where he loses feeling from the waist down.

A warning to others

Adam has found it too traumatic and painful to watch the Covid inquiry. He believes they are gaslighting the public by continuing to claim that vaccines have saved millions of lives and are safe and effective - despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

This life-changing injury has taken a huge psychological toll on Adam and taken him to a very dark place and he now lives with his disabled mother. He movingly describes the devastating losses that he has endured

“Literally everything I've lost breaks my heart. I miss my family, I miss being with my wife and I miss going to work and I miss just the life I had. So it breaks my heart. Then obviously, like I say, the pain and suffering, what I live through day to day and up until this year, thinking I was going to maybe die frequently, it's pretty scary.”

Adam has accepted that he will never be able to go back to his old job and that even working as a taxi driver is just a dream. Meanwhile he tries to live for each moment and not to think about the future. He is in the process of writing a book about his experience for his daughters, and also to raise public awareness of the terrible tragedies that have been endured by him, and so many thousands of others, in the hope that others will be warned and spared from this suffering.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam and his family, and with all the thousands of families who have had their lives devastated by the Covid vaccines. UKMFA will continue to fight to get justice, compensation and care for the vaccine injured and bereaved.

UK Medical Freedom Alliance freely offers this video and article. However, a donation will help us continue to expose the truth and uphold our medical rights and freedoms.

To make a donation, please scan the QR code below

PLEASE SHARE THIS IMPORTANT INTERVIEW TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE APPALLING REALITY OF VACCINE INJURY AND DEATH, SO WE CAN #STOPTHESHOTS