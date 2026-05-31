UK Medical Freedom Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
May 31

Thank you for this. Here is a writeup on the same backslapping coverup from:

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Report is Out & It's Ugly—Important Sharable Slide Deck Inside: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-select-subcommittee-on-the-coronavirus

Lies sitting on top of lies. With lies all the way down.

Reply
Share
Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
Jun 1

Strange, strange days when a public inquiry can - from the outset - deliberately design and work toward a deceitful outcome. What kind of person is Baroness Hallett that she can preside over, promote and stand by this sham.

Our democratic systems of governance and accountability are being dismantled, How is it possible

If Baroness Hallet were a doctor I suspect she would be struck off and deservedly so.

How can we make the Department of Health pay for bringing the public inquiry system into disrepute and not fit for purpose?

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Liz Evans · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture