In March 2025, UKMFA’s Ian Humphreys was delighted to interview retired paediatrician Dr Ros Jones. Dr Jones heads up the Children’s Covid Vaccine Advisory Council (CCVAC), who have written numerous letters to regulators and politicians raising concerns about the Covid vaccination of children and pregnant women, and the violation of medical ethics over the Covid era.

They began by discussing Module 4 (Vaccines and Therapeutics) of the UK Covid Public Inquiry. Dr Jones, along with UKMFA and other campaign groups, painstakingly compiled and submitted witness statements (as requested by Baroness Hallett) but were not invited to speak at the Inquiry hearings. This led to Dr Jones and others setting up the People’s Vaccine Inquiry in 2024, to bring vital information about the lack of safety or effectiveness of the Covid jabs to the public. Visit Dr Jones’ page to read her witness statement and view her video presentation.

Watch the full video with Dr Jones here

The only experts invited to speak at Module 4 focused on the importance of increasing vaccine confidence and decreasing vaccine hesitancy. Dr Jones believes the Covid Inquiry is a long and expensive whitewash aimed at validating government policies and decisions. The one positive that she hopes will result is a better vaccine damage payment scheme, as everybody agrees the current one is not fit for purpose.

We discussed how hundreds and thousands of people were harmed by Government measures and the Covid vaccines. People have lost loved ones, their health, and precious moments with family at the end of their lives due to visiting restrictions. These harms are ongoing, yet the jab rollout continues and, appallingly, pregnant women are still being offered the jab at every stage of their pregnancy.

One life lost to Covid is too many - but apparently not to vaccines

Dr Jones addressed the oft-cited argument that if the vaccine saved even one life it is worthwhile. This fails to acknowledge that to save that one life, tens or hundreds of thousands of people must be vaccinated, depending on the age of the person being vaccinated, and that all medicines will cause serious harms in some people - including death. Therefore, the jab has to be extremely safe otherwise you risk harming more people than you save.

A ‘vaccine’ with no off switch

The claim that the jab would stay in the arm was completely untrue. Lipid nanoparticles are designed to cross cell membranes and enter every organ in the body, including crossing the blood-brain barrier. This was known by the regulators and revealed in a leaked document from Pfizer in Japan in 2021, which showed vaccine lipid nanoparticles in the spleen, liver, brain, heart, ovaries and testes of rats.

Loss of critical thinking in the medical profession

Scotland experienced a marked increase in neonatal deaths and stillbirths following the vaccine rollout and boosters in pregnancy. Dr Ros Jones wrote to the chair of an independent inquiry into the deaths expressing her concern that the Covid jabs were responsible. The chair replied that there was no plausible mechanism of harm and that they would not investigate the vaccine status of women whose babies had died “because it might increase vaccine hesitancy”.

Yet, it was already known that AstraZeneca caused clotting problems, and Pfizer caused myocarditis. As lipid nanoparticles can cross the placenta, of course it could damage placental blood vessels or cause problems in the developing foetus. Dr Jones described the closed mindset and loss of critical thinking amongst the medical profession as depressing and staggering.

More death predicted over the next five years

A study in the States investigated a group of children who had been admitted to hospital with chest pain and palpitations, from myocarditis, after their Covid vaccination. Despite apparently recovering quickly, a cardiac MRI six months later revealed that 60% had permanent scarring of their hearts - a predictor for late deaths in myocarditis, which can be up to 20% over five years.

As vaccine patents expire, mRNA is the latest money-making technology

Most traditional vaccines are now off patent, so the pandemic was a golden opportunity for Big Pharma to introduce the brand-new mRNA technology. To make us accept it, they used fear-based propaganda and failed to give the public informed consent. How many people understood that the jabs were gene-based technology and not traditional vaccines? Or that they work by turning your body into a toxic spike protein factory - with no off switch? Or that they were released under emergency use authorisation?

Other important points discussed in the video include:

The serious erosion of medical ethics over the Covid era

Inadequate vaccine trials with insufficient participants to ascertain safety or effectiveness, and the loss of the control group when they were vaccinated early, before the study had completed

Why the JCVI changed their minds on vaccinating children overnight

The lack of prospective studies to confirm safety - except for Thailand, which found heart health changes in one in 29 children following the jabs

The fake fear propaganda in the media

How can we put this right?

Dr Jones believes that the public are slowly waking up to what happened. She described a growing movement of groups and politicians across dozens of countries who are collaborating to get justice and accountability.

She is hopeful that if Robert Kennedy Jr can end vaccine mandates in the US, increase trial data transparency and make pharmaceutical companies liable for harms, it will eventually lead to safer pharmaceutical products across the world.

Ethical medicine is key

Dr Jones points out that it is completely unethical and immoral to give children a medical intervention to protect adults. Medicine must be solely for their benefit. Yet, incredibly, even today healthy 12- to 15-year-olds are eligible for vaccination if they live with somebody who is immunocompromised, even though Covid jabs do not prevent infection or transmission, and that this is not for the child’s benefit.

The UKMFA are determined to stop the rollout of all mRNA jabs, along with experts like Dr Ros Jones. The mRNA platform is fundamentally flawed and unsafe and must be abandoned.

