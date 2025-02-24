Informed Consent? A Father's Personal tragedy
Coerced into having experimental jabs during pregnancy
It is clear, from the testimonies of the injured and bereaved in the Module 4 hearings of the UK Covid Inquiry, that there has been virtually no official follow-up of adverse event reports from the Covid jabs - either to rule the jabs out as a possible cause, or to highlight the potential harms from taking them.
The dereliction of the duty of regulators …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to UK Medical Freedom Alliance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.