UK Medical Freedom Alliance

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Kathleen Beck's avatar
Kathleen Beck
5d

Thank you for all the issues you have highlighted. It’s easy to see this as a quick, painless solution at the end of life when in fact the Labour Party have introduced the Assisted Dying Bill by gaming the system, having little honest debate in the HoC and concocting legislation that will allow assisted dying to become the solution for all medical problems regardless of age or circumstance.

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Friar Tuck's avatar
Friar Tuck
5d

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/1982

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