BREAKING NEWS - Today, Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Bill fell, failing to complete its legislative journey before the end of this Parliamentary session. This is a significant victory for all those who have campaigned against this unethical and dangerous bill, that would change the relationship between doctors and patients, and the state and the individual, forever, by allowing some people to be helped to end their own lives by medics.

A Bill recently described by campaigner Nikki Da Costa on X as the

“longest most complex Private Member’s Bill in the history of PMBs, was written in two weeks, with no consultation, or prior policy development, is skeletal and gives “sweeping, unspecified and unjustified powers” to any future government.”

However, as reported by the BBC, the Bill’s supporters are not going to accept defeat quietly. They have already vowed to game the system by getting more than 100 sympathetic MPs to submit Private Member’s Bills, identical to the Leadbeater Bill, into the ballot on 21st May for the next Parliamentary session. If one gets chosen, they propose using the Parliament Acts in unprecedented way, to force an Assisted Dying Bill through into law, by bypassing the House of Lords.

With the prospect of the Assisted Dying Bill being resurrected as early as this summer, instead of being allowed to die a dignified and permanent death, it is important that we do not rest on our laurels. While the next month or so will be a welcome respite to organisations like UKMFA, Right to Life, Care Not Killing and Christian Concern, a few of the many individuals and organisations who have worked tirelessly to stop Assisted Suicide becoming law, it looks inevitable that we will face a serious fight again very soon.

With that in mind, this conversation with Amanda Hunter, co-founder of Unlock Care Homes and FAIME (Families Against Involuntary Medical Euthanasia) is the first in a series of interviews we are conducting, dedicated to scrutinising all aspects of Assisted Suicide and the attempts to make it legal in the UK.

This fascinating and informative conversation delves into the complexities and controversies of the Bill and the intense scrutiny and challenges it faced in the House of Lords. Amanda highlights the concerns raised by medical professionals, the serious implications for vulnerable populations, and the current state of palliative care. Emphasising the dangers of the bill to us all, the lack of public support, and the ethical considerations that must be addressed before any legislation can be safely implemented, if that is indeed possible at all.

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CALL TO ACTION - Right to Life and Care Not Killing have easy email tools to contact your MP to urge them to oppose any attempts to force assisted suicide into law with the use of the Parliament Acts.

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