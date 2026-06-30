Lord Reg Empey & Dr Bob Gill: Assisted Dying Is Back………..?

Overview

Welcome back to the UK Medical Freedom Alliance podcast series on the Assisted Dying Bill. In this episode, Ian Humphreys and Amanda Hunter are joined by frontline NHS GP Dr Bob Gill and House of Lords Peer Lord Reg Empey to discuss the reintroduction of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to Parliament. Together, they unpack the immense flaws in this massive piece of legislation, discuss the current crisis facing the NHS, and why they believe this Bill is fundamentally unsafe for vulnerable populations.

What We Discuss

The Flaws of the Terminally Ill Bill: Lord Empey explains the unprecedented size of this Private Member’s Bill, how the Parliamentary amendment process actually works, and why such complex legislation should never be done “half-baked”, without full government resources and state accountability.

An NHS on its Knees: Dr Bob Gill shares alarming frontline experiences of corridor care, unsafe patient discharges, and systemic dysfunction in the NHS. Arguing that introducing assisted suicide into an already failing healthcare system is a recipe for disaster.

The Reality of Coercion: The panel explores the hidden dangers of emotional and financial pressure on people at their most vulnerable. Compounded by the self-inflicted burden many patients feel, not to be a drain on family resources. And the lack of face-to-face contact mandates in the proposed legislation.

The Deskilling of General Practice: How the erosion of continuity of care, top-down financial incentives, and the substitution of traditional GPs with non-doctor roles like physician associates make it nearly impossible for clinicians to spot coercion of patients by family members or associates.

Legacy of Covid & Past Scandals: How past medical protocols, like the Liverpool Care Pathway and the blanket Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders imposede during the Covid era, have deeply eroded public trust in the NHS, especially among the elderly and disabled communities.

About Our Guests

Dr Bob Gill: A family doctor and GP working in Kent since 2000, prominent NHS campaign activist, and producer of the documentary The Great NHS Heist.

Lord Reg Empey: A life peer in the House of Lords since 2011 with a distinguished career in public service, having previously served as Lord Mayor of Belfast and Acting First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Take Action: How You Can Help

The panel emphasizes that the public’s primary demand is a safe, adequately staffed NHS - not this bill. Here is how you can make your voice heard:

Contact Your local MP: Pop a factual, polite note or email to your representative stating your opposition.

Visit your MP in Person: Arrange a face-to-face meeting with your MP to voice your concerns directly.

Raise Public Awareness: Share this video and platform with friends, family, and community groups to help raise awareness of the complexities and danger to society from legalising Assisted Suicide.

#UKMFA #AssistedDying #SaveOurNHS #UKPolitics #HealthcareCrisis

Useful Resources

Right to Life template letter to “Ask your MP to vote NO to assisted suicide on Sept 11”.

UKMFA “Reject Assisted Suicide” Campaign page for a summary of the issues, links to the other episodes in this podcast series, and calls to action.

Dr Bob Gill’s documentary “The Great NHS Heist”:

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