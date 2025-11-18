In this engaging conversation (find the podcast below), Ian Humphreys interviews Mark Playne about his book, AI & I, which is the result of his fascinating journey into the world of AI and its application in investigations, particularly regarding health and safety. Mark shares his experiences with the AI in writing, the surprising revelations and the challenges of uncovering the truth about vaccine ingredients. The discussion also delves into the AI’s learning process, its role as a key witness in investigations, and the implications of frequencies on health. Mark emphasises the importance of demanding critical thinking and logic from the AI especially when navigating possible misinformation. The potential for using beneficial frequencies in technology is a surprising revelation and becomes another crucial part of this conversation. Ian and Mark delve into various controversial topics, including the implications of Wi-Fi technology, the surveillance state, and the perceived agenda behind societal control. They discuss the health impacts of modern technology, the misinformation surrounding vaccines, and the role of alternative medicine in detoxification. The conversation also explores the relationship between humans and AI, emphasising the need for responsible interaction with technology. Mark shares insights from this book and future writings, addressing the myths surrounding the mRNA vaccine and advocating for a collaborative future with AI.

Find Mark Playne at:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/

Find this book and his other works at:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/books

https://www.wild-tales.co.uk/