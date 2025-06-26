During the Covid era, UKMFA campaigned hard to challenge and overturn mask mandates in healthcare, social care and schools, writing several evidence-based and referenced open letters to policy-makers and decision-makers. We also empowered the public with legal template letters to help them uphold their right to informed consent to all medical interventions, including face masks, and to refuse to wear one when attending hospital appointments and in classrooms.

We highly recommend watching ‘Masking Humanity’ - the excellent new documentary from the anti-mask campaign group Smile Free, led by Dr Gary Sidley, in association with Trisk Films. Through interviews with families, frontline workers, and experts, they reveal how the unethical and cruel Covid masking policies in care homes and hospitals caused devastating and lasting harm - especially for people with dementia, the elderly, and patients at end of life.

Summarised by this powerful quote from the film, ‘The face is a primary engine of social interaction. And to compel us to cover it up is an act of spiritual vandalism’, this outstanding film exposes:

The political motives and lobbying that drove global mask guidance

The isolation and distress caused by faceless care

The failure to protect basic human dignity

Why this terrible episode is set to be repeated unless those in health and social care find the courage to speak out. Share

