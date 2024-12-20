During the Covid era, the Government repeatedly told us that the jabs, developed on a brand-new mRNA platform, were necessary ‘for the greater good’ and ‘the only way out of the pandemic’. In their fear and arrogance, they ignored established medical ethics - a vital moral compass and framework that would truly have saved lives. Tragically, the unethical Covid vaccine rollout has resulted in arguably the biggest avoidable public health disaster in human history.

Witnessing this unprecedented unfolding of events, Dr Elizabeth Evans co-founded the UK Medical Freedom Alliance (UKMFA) in October 2020, to advocate for Informed Consent, Bodily Autonomy and Medical Choice. In November 2020, the UKMFA sent their first open letter to the MHRA, JCVI and Matt Hancock, urging them not to authorise the Covid vaccines due to serious safety and ethical concerns. Tragically, they were ignored.

Politicians and bureaucrats have no place in the consulting room

The Government manipulated and coerced people into having the novel jabs through unethical messaging and propaganda and the use of mandates for employment, leisure and travel. Many believed the rhetoric that having the jab would protect others - and even that children should be jabbed to save granny. Yet, taking the vaccine to protect others was a lie, often with tragic personal consequences.

Future health emergencies must be resolved ethically and with accountability

The few courageous doctors who voiced vaccine safety concerns have been ruthlessly persecuted, censored, investigated and even sacked or struck off by the NHS and GMC. For over two years, UKMFA has been calling for an immediate halt to the Covid vaccine rollout and campaigning to ensure medical ethics are strictly adhered to in future health emergencies.

Speaking out at The People’s Vaccine Inquiry

Dr Elizabeth Evans summarised the harms caused by the unethical vaccine rollout at The Stone Summit in Belfast, on 14th October 2024. You can watch her 13-minute presentation here, during which she covers all the above and more, including:

• How politicians and health authorities violated every single core principle of medical ethics during the pandemic • The abuse of power by authorities • The persecution of ethical doctors • How Pfizer’s own data in November 2020 showed the vaccines were neither safe nor effective - with documented harms to trial participants • The continued assault on medical ethics

Help us achieve our goals

