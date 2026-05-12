Medical Ethics Report - 7th May 2026
Inky Votes / Tricky Leadbetter / Andes Virus / Playbook Repetition / More mRNA / Another GMC Persecution / Module 4
UKMFA’s CEO Dr Liz Evans joins UKMFA Podcast host Ian Humphreys for an informal chat about interesting medical ethics stories (and a few random asides!) from the news over the last few weeks.
Stories include:
The latest on the Assisted Dying Bill, and likely attempts to resurrect it and force it through in this Parliamentary session.
What’s really going on with the much-hyped (alleged) Hantavirus-infected cruise ship? There are so many holes in the story being touted by the MSM, and an odd obsession by the WHO with cruise ships - remember the Diamond Princess? We smell a rat!!
The sinister taking-down of Covid-dissident, whistle-blower doctors continues, with the sad news that Guernsey senior cardiologist Dr Dean Patterson has had his medical licence suspended by the GMC for 12 months, for being outspoken in raising Covid vaccine safety concerns. Detailed report by Doc Malik here.
This has left Dr Patterson with no source of income, while needing to support a young family and facing hefty legal costs to challenge the decision in the High Court. To donate to his living expenses and legal fees please go to his Give Send Go fundraising page.
The continued, appalling persecution of our good friend Dr. David Cartland, who is facing ongoing bullying by obsessed trolls on a daily basis. in a way that can only be described as a “witch-hunt”. These vile characters seem hellbent on Dr Cartland’s complete destruction - a mob baying for blood.
Dr Billy Ralph’s Irish Medical Council hearing and the incredible intervention by Professor Angus Dalgleish, whose evidence was absolutely devastating to the Covid vaccine” safe and effective” narrative and may have precipitated the unexpected adjournment of the hearing.
The insanity of claims made by Baroness Hallett in her Covid Inquiry Module 4 report, released a few weeks ago. She believes that the vaccine rollout was one of the few success stories of the pandemic, claiming that 450,000 lives were saved in England alone - a figure that is completely preposterous yet she was able to say it with a straight face.
And a few interesting asides on the local elections, the latest failure to pass the WHO treaty, the Epstein class running the world, the attempted prosecution of Anthony Fauci by Rand Paul, AI and the difference between intelligence and wisdom, and more!
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"The sinister taking-down of whistle-blowers continues." The General Medical Council seems to be resistant to evidence and science. The question is how and who is behind their ability to resist the truth, facts and reason in their lair of unaccountabilty...
We are bombarded with stories from all the MSM and the Alternative Media. A.I. has made it more difficult to get that intuitive feeling of, this is rubbish. None of this is an accident. They realised how well the first wave of Alternative. Media did at waking up some of the population. This awaking continued. They could be going for people having to switch off to survive or becoming overwhelmed with fear.