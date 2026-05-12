UK Medical Freedom Alliance

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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
May 13

"The sinister taking-down of whistle-blowers continues." The General Medical Council seems to be resistant to evidence and science. The question is how and who is behind their ability to resist the truth, facts and reason in their lair of unaccountabilty...

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Kathleen Beck's avatar
Kathleen Beck
May 13

We are bombarded with stories from all the MSM and the Alternative Media. A.I. has made it more difficult to get that intuitive feeling of, this is rubbish. None of this is an accident. They realised how well the first wave of Alternative. Media did at waking up some of the population. This awaking continued. They could be going for people having to switch off to survive or becoming overwhelmed with fear.

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