NHS Confused By Pronouns?

Dr Liz Evans reports for UK Column regarding the NHS and their apparent confusion when assigning gender to a new born and the pronouns they should be using!
See the original video at ukcolumn.org
UKMFA:
CALL TO ACTION: Please follow us and subscribe on our channels and please share our content on social media and with friends and family, to help us get the…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to UK Medical Freedom Alliance to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.