NHS Gender Confusion Madness

UKMFA CEO, Dr Liz Evans, appeared as a guest presenter on UK Column News on Monday 23rd February. Her 14 minute report (video above) covered multiple stories documenting the NHS’s descent into gender confusion, bordering on madness. As well as good news of some significant recent victories for common sense!
Stories included:
Kings College Hospital Pronoun Training - helping staff to “identify their pronouns”.
New NHS Woke Epic Patient Electronic Records System - forcing midwives to record: the pronouns, “sex assigned at birth”, “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” of any newborn baby registered on the system. Also “organs present at birth”, “organs surgically enhanced or constructed” and “organs hormonally enhanced”.
Puberty Blockers “Pathways Trial” - the controversial NHS-backed, experimental trial of puberty blockers, on more than 200 children aged between 10 and 15.
And BREAKING NEWS on 20th February that, after a legal challenge and Government petition reaching over 140,000 signatures, the MHRA have PAUSED the trial, due to ethical concerns.
Darlington Nurses Victory - in their employment tribunal against the County Durham and Darlington NHS Trust. The Trust was ruled to have violated the nurses’ dignity by allowing Rose Henderson – a biological male who identifies as a woman - to use the female changing room.
Nurse Jennifer Melle Victory - cleared by her Trust Disciplinary Panel and reinstated to clinical duties, after being suspended by Epsom and St Hellier NHS Trust for “misgendering” a male patient in May 2024 (video below).
UK Medical Freedom Alliance freely offers this video and article. However, a donation will help us continue to expose the truth and uphold our medical rights and freedoms.
To make a donation, please scan the QR code below or visit our website here