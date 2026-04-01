The week of 16th March 2026 saw two key final votes which would decide the fate of Scotland’s MacArthur Assisted Dying Bill and the Antoniazzi Amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, to decriminalise a woman performing her own abortion up to birth.

Scotland MacArthur Assisted Dying Bill - DEFEATED

The week started well for those on the side of life. On Wednesday 18th March, after almost five years of consultation, campaigning and debate, MSPs voted convincingly, 69-57, to reject Liam MacArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill in the final Stage 3 vote. This was a significant swing against the Bill, which had passed the Stage 1 vote by 70 votes to 56. MSPs had clearly had their minds changed during the committee stage, as the Bill and its potential ramifications were scrutinised, and health and social care experts presented evidence of serious safeguarding concerns for the vulnerable and highlighted the serious unintended consequences that would result from legalising Assisted Suicide.

What was particularly encouraging was the united, cross-party rejection of Assisted Suicide by the leaders of all the main parties, once the harsh reality of Assisted Suicide had been revealed to them. Astonishingly, in the final vote on Wednesday, the list of MSPs who voted against the Bill included: the leader of the SNP, Scottish First Minister John Swinney; Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar; the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Russell Findlay; Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and former First Ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf.

UKMFA are grateful for the incredible hard work put in by campaigning organisations, including Right to Life, Care Not Killing and Christian Concern. Their almost daily news updates and simple email tools helped to raise public awareness of the issues and facilitated public engagement with MSPs; a very significant factor in this victory for life and medical ethics.

The decisive rejection of Assisted Suicide by Holyrood sends a powerful message to Westminster that, in cold hard reality, it is simply not possible to draft legislation that safely or ethically enables doctors to kill their patients. Or which can adequately safeguard against coercion of the vulnerable or the devaluing of all lives. Or which can prevent a slippery slope of ever-widening eligibility once this Pandora’s Box is opened.

Assisted Suicide is clearly not a quick fix to solve the age-old problem of suffering. These debates have shown that it would impact healthcare for all, making everyone vulnerable to coercion to die. Once passed, it implies that some lives are less valuable than others, so can legitimately be ended. And the system will promote it as it is cheaper to kill someone than to keep them alive.

Assisted Suicide is human hubris and folly that devalues life and dehumanises us all. The goal now should be for the Government to ensure that universal access to high quality palliative care, which is the only ethical and truly compassionate response to suffering.

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Decriminalisation of Abortion up to Birth - PASSED BY LORDS

No sooner than the ink was dry on the Holyrood vote, the following day (Thursday 19th March) the House of Lords began their final debate and voting on amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill. These included the controversial Antoniazzi Amendment 208, which was sneaked into the Bill at the last minute, after the committee stage, and had only had 46 minutes of debate in Parliament before being voted through last June. This amendment would decriminalise pregnant women who carried out their own abortion, for any reason including sex-selective abortion, and at any time up to and including birth. Meaning they would face no sanction for killing a healthy, viable baby in utero that could live independently outside the womb.

The Lords had added their own amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill, of which two sought to scrap or mitigate Amendment 208. Baroness Monkton’s Amendment 424 sought to completely overturn Amendment 208, and Baroness Stroud’s Amendment 425 sought to reinstate in-person consultations with a medical professional to procure abortion pills. Abolishing the “pills by post” scheme (brought in during Covid lockdowns as a “temporary measure”) and closing a loophole that has enabled women (or abusers) to procure the pills under false pretences (claiming to be under 10 weeks pregnant) to use in the late stages of pregnancy, which is very dangerous for both mother and baby.

Of significance on such a pro-life issue, 23 Church of England bishops, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, were entitled to vote as they sit in the House of Lords, known as the “Lords Spiritual”. On the day of the vote, Sarah Mullaly, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was in the middle of a pilgrimage to Canterbury Cathedral, in the lead up to her installation as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. However, following a public outcry on X, she changed her plans to attend the House of Lords for the key vote. Disappointingly, only 11 of the 26 eligible bishops attended the debate and voted, others (unbelievably) citing diary clashes.

Despite debating long into the night, with impassioned and compelling speeches from many Peers opposing abortion up to birth citing a myriad of reasons as to why it would be morally and ethically wrong, at 11pm peers voted 185 to 148 against Baroness Monkton’s Amendment (424) and 191 to 119 against Baroness Stroud’s amendment (425).

Meaning that the Antoniazzi Amendment to decriminalise women aborting their own babies stands, pills by post continue, and (once the Crime and Policing Bill receives Royal Assent) the UK will embrace the most radical change to the law around abortion since 1967. A change that will likely lead to a tragic increase in late-term abortions of healthy, viable babies, in circumstances that will put mothers (performing DIY abortions alone at home) at terrible risk of physical and psychological injury and even death. A return to back street abortions in the UK and an abuser’s dream.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Bill - STALEMATE

Meanwhile, Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Bill is stuck in the House of Lords where it is looking certain not to complete debating the 1200+ amendments before the end of this Parliamentary session in May. Meaning the Bill would fall. This has enraged Kim Leadbeater and supporters of her bill, who have just announced plans to game the system to push an identical bill through in the next Parliamentary session, by enlisting around 200 MPs to each put forward identical bills as Private Members Bills, which are chosen by lottery. We will keep our supporters informed of any developments.

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