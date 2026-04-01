UK Medical Freedom Alliance

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Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
5d

Let’s call a spade a spade….the UK has lost its way and it now sucks.

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Friar Tuck's avatar
Friar Tuck
5d

BREAKING: This is deeply shocking. A video shows the vulnerability in the Companies House website, that let anyone view the private dashboard of any one of the five million registered companies, see directors' personal details AND modify them.

Companies House's web filing have now been temporarily shut down, which is why the story was released on X yesterday with one million views.

The FT have the story per photo below.

Do NOT give your permission for Labour or any UK govt to introduce a central digital ID or central bank digital currency.

Your data and/or money will not be safe and secure. You would be stepping into a hacker's and scammer's paradise.

This is not conspiracy as Starmer and other ministers will claim. You have been duly warned with a real life, deeply serious, security breach example.

Source of video: https://x.com/i/status/2032506756786511908

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