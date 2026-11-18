Independent journalist and author Sally Beck joined UK Medical Freedom Alliance hosts Ian Humphreys and Dr Liz Evans to discuss her new book, “The Emperor’s New Clothes: How the Covid Jab Exposed 70 Years of Vaccine Injury”. This fascinating and informative conversation covers historical vaccine controversies, consent for vaccination and the lack of evidence of benefits and evidence of harm from vaccines.

Sally Beck is a freelance magazine and national newspaper journalist, a best-selling author and ghost-writer. She began her career in 1990, writing about social injustice, human interest, celebrity and health. Health has become her defining focus, and for the last 30 years she has investigated vaccine safety and vaccine injury, describing herself as a ‘vaccine injury whistleblower’.

She explains that she wrote this short book to make complex material accessible to general readers. She hopes it will help families start important conversations about childhood vaccination and inform vaccination decisions for their children.

“The Emperor’s New Clothes” challenges familiar accounts of vaccine history, citing little-known measles mortality trends and the 1955 Cutter polio vaccine incident, which (due to a manufacturing fault) resulted in 40,000 children becoming infected with the polio vaccine virus and left over 200 children injured or dead.

She draws striking parallels between 19th-century public opposition to smallpox vaccination, including huge public protests in Leicester when the UK Government mandated the jab, and the modern public discourse stigmatising so-called “anti-vaxxers” and the oppression of vaccine dissenters during Covid.

In a chilling parallel to the Covid dissident doctors, such as Dr Dave Cartland, Dr Sam White, Dr Dean Patterson and Dr Sarah Myhill, Sally shares the story of a 19th century physician Dr Thomas Richard Allinson, whose vocal opposition to the smallpox vaccination and promotion of natural immunity through fresh air, good nutrition and exercise, led to his persecution by the medical authorities and ultimate striking off the medical register.

Other topics covered in this wide-ranging discussion include:

The lack of informed consent for vaccinations, under-reporting or suppression of adverse events, and whether doctors receive enough training about vaccine risks.

The recent (unpublished) Henry Ford Health System vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated study, covered in the award-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Study”, which showed a massive increase in chronic diseases such as autoimmunity, neurodevelopmental disorders, asthma, allergies and eczema (see table below) in children who had received any vaccines compared to the unvaccinated.

How improvements in living conditions, such as sanitation, water, nutrition and housing, are a more plausible explanation for improvements in infectious disease mortality and morbidity

How to best support children’s health and natural immunity, to reduce the risk of complications from childhood illnesses in an unvaccinated child.

New UKMFA Campaign - Informed Consent for Baby Jabs

We are delighted to announce the launch of a new campaign to empower and equip parents facing a coercive vaccination system and to be confident in conversations with healthcare professionals.



We believe that parents are being prevented from accessing the necessary information to give true informed consent when taking their babies for vaccination. And, worse, that the vaccination system is highly coercive and, at its most extreme, may even deny parents the right to decline these products for their babies and children. This is a gross violation of medical ethics and must be challenged.

VISIT our “Informed Consent for Baby Jabs” campaign page for multiple links to written, web-based and video resources to help you to assess the risks and benefits of individual vaccines for your baby or child, to make an informed decision



Watch this space for new content we will be producing and releasing over the next few months.

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Podcast Summary

00:00 - Meet Sally Beck and her new book

02:25 - Why Beck wrote an accessible history of vaccine injury

06:17 - Cutter incident and the history of adverse-event concerns

09:08 - Dr Thomas Richard Allinson and the smallpox vaccine controversy

13:02 - Smallpox mandates, protests and historical evidence

16:08 - Informed consent and what doctors are taught

19:16 - The Henry Ford Health System study and competing interpretations

25:13 - Sanitation, living conditions and disease history

30:24 - Parents’ concerns and childhood illness

35:24 - Books and practical resources to manage childhood illnesses and fever

42:14 - Using Beck’s book to start family conversations

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