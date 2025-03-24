Our CEO, Dr Liz Evans was delighted to be invited by Professor Richard Ennos to speak at the Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry, held by

in central Edinburgh on Saturday 22nd February. She joined an eminent line-up of speakers, including Dr Claire Craig, Professor Richard Ennos, Professor Diane Rasmussen, Dr Alan Mordue and Professor Martin Neil. We also heard from three members of the public, Alison Walker, Pamela Thomas and Bill Jolly, who had given evidence at the Scottish Covid Inquiry. They shared harrowing testimonies of the unethical abuse of their loved ones at the hands of care homes and hospitals in the name of Covid policies.

The event was very well organised and well-attended, with more than 100 members of the public present to listen to the speakers, question them after their presentations and contribute to the wide-ranging panel discussion at the end of the event. The purpose of the event was for the Scottish Public to critically review the measures taken from 2020 onwards by the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland in response to Covid. The organisers had three key objectives: to explore whether these measures were appropriate, justified or ethical; to document the harms that they have caused, drawing on evidence revealed at the official Scottish Covid Inquiry; and to discuss the steps required to hold those responsible to account.

The ongoing Scottish Covid Inquiry has been more transparent than the UK Inquiry. It has heard from numerous members of the public detailing harrowing accounts of the devastating impact of Covid policies including lockdowns, mandates and visitor restrictions in care homes and hospitals.

One of these was Bill Jolly, who also spoke movingly at the Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry about the tragic death of his father as a result of Covid policies. His father was taken into care and neglected, then died . He was then dismissed and insulted for his persistence in chasing the truth by the lawyers representing him at the official Scottish Covid Inquiry.

Watch Bill Jolly’s harrowing testimony here

Two more witnesses from the Scottish Covid Inquiry also spoke at the event. Alison Walker, a former BBC journalist told the conference about the abhorrent treatment of her elderly parents in a care home during the Covid lockdown, including a DNAR notice being put on her mother without consultation and the distressing window visits. She described scenes of extraordinary cruelty and the devastating impact of withdrawing family and friends from people with dementia - a “death sentence”.

Watch Alison Walker’s testimony here

Pamela Thomas spoke eloquently and movingly of her fight for justice for her 41-year old brother James, who tragically died in hospital in October 2021, after being admitted with diarrhoea and dehydration. Inexplicably, he was sedated and put onto a ventilator soon after arrival and his medical notes reveal his signature was forged to enrol him into a trial. Less than 4 weeks later, with no visits allowed from his family, James was dead of a cardiac arrest. Pamela and her family have been left devastated and have “lost all truth in the NHS”.

Watch Pamela Thomas’ testimony here

Dave at

has diligently documented and video-clipped the numerous harrowing witness accounts of cruel and unethical treatment and the abuse of end of life protocols and Do Not Resuscitate (DNAR) orders which resulted in the untimely deaths of many, especially elderly, people. We urge anyone who wants to understand more about what was going on in hospitals and care homes while they were locked down to visit Dave’s Substack and share this information widely, including with your MP.

In addition

who has also been covering the Scottish Inquiry, has produced a

of bombshell evidence of harms given at the Scottish Covid Inquiry which can be watched

We will publish Part 2 in the next few days - with details of the presentations from the other speakers.

