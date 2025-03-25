This is the second of a 2-part series reporting on the Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry organised by

in central Edinburgh on Saturday 22nd February. It was a full day event with an eminent line-up of speakers, including Professor Richard Ennos, Professor Diane Rasmussen, Dr Alan Mordue, Professor Martin Neil, Dr Clare Craig and UKMFA’s Dr Liz Evans.

We also heard harrowing personal testimonies from three members of the public, Alison Walker, Pamela Thomas and Bill Jolly, who had given evidence at the Scottish Covid Inquiry, and whose testimonies we covered in Part 1 of this series.

All the expert presentations were excellent and hard-hitting. Summaries and links to each presentation are below, which we invite people to watch in full and share.

Dr Alan Mordue is a retired public health consultant. He opened the event with a presentation exploring what was known about Covid-19 in early 2020, what were the established and agreed government pandemic plans. He looked at whether the government was right to treat it as a major health emergency and respond in the way they did, or whether this a massive and destructive overreaction.

Watch Dr Mordue’s Presentation here

Professor Diane Rasmussen McAdie talked about the fear-based propaganda campaign rolled-out by the UK and Scottish Governments, NHS, entertainment industry and media in a coordinated fashion. Using applied psychology and behavioural nudges to persuade the public to accept previously unthinkable rules and restrictions on their lives despite the immense suffering and harm that resulted.

Watch Prof Rasmussen McAdie’s presentation here

Professor Richard Ennos talked about the anticipated effects of the Covid measures - looking at what the Government should have known and expected to result from their policies, especially the terrible impact on the vulnerable in care homes and hospitals.

Watch Prof Ennos’ presentation here

Professor Martin Neil examined the changing pattern in mortality during the Covid era, revealing that the data does not support Covid-19 the disease as responsible for the increased mortality in 2020, but instead that the first lockdown itself, and the policies implemented caused a dramatic increase in deaths especially in care homes. Prof Neil identifies changes in medical practice, viral testing and death coding as the primary drivers of increased mortality and concludes that there was NO pandemic caused by a novel deadly virus.

Watch Prof Neil’s presentation here

Dr Liz Evans, CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, spoke in the afternoon session about the egregious ethical violations in the Covid vaccine rollout resulting in catastrophic and avoidable harm. The precautionary principle was abandoned in a reckless gamble with the lives and health of billions. Informed consent was invalidated, as coercion, fearmongering and lies were used to pressure people into accepting jabs. And the “common good” was prioritised over individual rights and safety. This has set a very dangerous precedent.

Watch Dr Evans’ presentation here

Dr Clare Craig, co-chair of

, spoke about the reality of Covid vaccine harms and extremely concerning real-word evidence of ongoing and rising levels of long-term illness and disability. In this engaging presentation, she highlighted the failure of the authorities to look at all-cause morbidity and mortality, the failure of safety surveillance systems especially in relation to vaccine safety monitoring, and what lessons must be learned.

Watch Dr Craig’s Presentation here

UK Medical Freedom Alliance freely offers this video and article. However, a donation will help us continue to expose the truth and uphold our medical rights and freedoms.

To make a donation, please scan the QR code below or go to this link.