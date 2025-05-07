The next stage in the Assisted Dying Bill’s progress through Parliament is the Report Stage, scheduled for next Friday 16th May. Media reports suggest that, following the Committee Stage and the publication of the much-awaited Impact Assessment, MPs who had voted FOR the bill are changing their minds and the bill could be overturned at the 3rd Reading.

The crucial 3rd reading and vote, which will determine if this bill passes and goes to the House of Lords, may also happen on 16th May, but seems more likely to happen on 13th June.

The 149-page Impact Assessment was described as chilling reading by the Bishop of London. It estimated that up to 1311 people would apply for an assisted death in the first year, rising to 1737-7598 people in year 10. The cost of an Assisted Dying Service was estimated at £10.9m-£13.6m per year but would reduce the cost to the NHS of providing healthcare to the terminally ill by as much as £10m in the first year and up to £60m after 10 years.

Providing assisted suicide is demonstrably cheaper than providing compassionate, high-quality palliative care to the dying, creating a serious risk of vulnerable people being pushed towards ending their lives prematurely to “Save the NHS”.

CALL TO ACTION - ONE WEEK TO CONTACT YOUR MP

If you have not already contacted your MP, please email them ASAP to outline arguments against the bill and, ideally, to request a short meeting to discuss your concerns.

The Together Campaign have produced a helpful template letter that you can edit with the following key points:

Weakened Safeguards - Protections for vulnerable people have been removed or weakened, increasing their risk of coercion

Lack of Oversight - A vague panel replaces judges, raising concerns about spotting coercion or assessing mental capacity

Hospice Impact - Hospices may be forced to allow assisted suicide or lose funding, threatening care for the dying

Profit Risks - The Bill allows for-profit companies to offer assisted suicide, risking exploitation

Impact on NHS - Making assisted suicide an NHS service undermines its duty to preserve life and weakens patient trust

Harmful Message - Combined with care cuts, the Bill sends a message that vulnerable people are a burden

System Pressure - NHS shortages may lead to patients being pushed toward assisted death

Unclear Legislation -The Bill has changed significantly since the last MP vote, removing safeguards and leaving key details uncertain

UKMFA also have several resources and further information on our campaign page.

Share

CHRISTIAN CONCERN WESTMINSTER RALLY – 16TH MAY

Christian Concern have organised a rally outside Parliament to show opposition to the Assisted Dying Bill, on Friday 16th May.

“The most likely date for its crucial third reading is Friday 16 May. At the third reading, MPs will decide whether the bill will become law. We need as many people as possible to join us outside Parliament to show MPs how important it is for them to reject this bill."

Sign up to show your interest in attending on this link, and to receive email updates about timings and location of the rally.

SCOTTISH ASSISTED DYING BILL - UPDATE

Right to Life have just launched their "Support Not Suicide Scotland" campaign in Scotland, focused solely on defeating Liam McArthur's appalling Assisted Dying Bill.

The Scottish Bill is even more extreme than the Westminster Bill

· No requirement for applicant to be terminally ill

· Legalisation of assisted suicide for teenagers aged as young as 16 years

CALL TO ACTION - If you live in Scotland, please email your MSP to ask them to vote against the Bill. Right to Life have produced a quick and easy tool to help you send an email to your MP before the 1st vote at the end of May.

UK Medical Freedom Alliance freely offers this video and article. However, a donation will help us continue to expose the truth and uphold our medical rights and freedoms.

To make a donation, please scan the QR code below or go to this link.