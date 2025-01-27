Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will R Thomson's avatar
Will R Thomson
Feb 7

10 other shameful things.

th conspiracy army blaming fluand 5g for 2 years.

everyone ignoring Dr Bhakdi

conspiracy theorists saying “they were right” an gloating about being “purebloods” like childish teenage vampires.

The religious saying jesus was coming to fix everyting, then he missed the bus.or something

Dr Brian Ardis.

Dr Yeadon.

Dr “De funk the Punk” Wilson

Todd Callander and his “3.6 GHz zombie Marburg virus warnings

all the hero experts not being able to talk science in their own science channel.

this entire plenary comedy horror shit-show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Liz Evans
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture