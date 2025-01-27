The UK Medical Freedom Alliance’s (UKMFA) remit includes helping those damaged by Covid vaccines to get the recognition, compensation, recognition and justice they deserve. As the Covid Inquiry Module 4 (Vaccines and Therapeutics) hearings continue, with the ‘safe, effective and successful’ narrative being heavily promoted, UKMFA are giving the vaccine injured and bereaved a platform on which to tell their full stories and raise public awareness of the terrible suffering they have experienced, as a result of trusting the Government, public health authorities and their doctors that the vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, ‘the only way out’ and would ‘protect granny’.

UKMFA were honoured to be joined by Charlotte Wright, to hear her devastating story of the loss of her fit and healthy 32-year-old husband Stephen, from a catastrophic brain clot and VITT following his AZ vaccination in early 2021. Charlotte's story is a sobering reminder of the terrible and ongoing pain, suffering and loss that has been caused by the reckless and unethical rollout of an inadequately tested technology given without proper informed consent.

Charlotte eloquently described the emotional and medical complexities surrounding the incident, the impact on their family, and her reflections on the healthcare system during the pandemic, including the cruel lockdown restrictions that prevented people being able to comfort their injured and dying relatives. She emphasised the need for transparency and understanding of individual reactions to vaccines and discussed the lack of clarity and support from medical professionals, the challenges faced in obtaining answers, and the emotional toll of navigating the inquiry process. Charlotte emphasised the importance of raising awareness about vaccine reactions and her hope that Module 4 will bring about long-awaited public recognition and justice for those affected. To watch the whole interview click on the video below.

Powerless in the face of death

Because of his profession as a clinical psychologist, Stephen was one of the first people to be offered a jab. The day he died he developed a severe headache and pins and needles in his arm and called an ambulance. As it was in the middle of a lockdown, Charlotte was not allowed to accompany him to hospital. Heartbreakingly, it was the last time she saw him alive.

Stephen started having seizures in hospital, caused by a blood clot in his brain that was rapidly increasing in size. Confusingly, the hospital also discovered his blood platelet count was so low the machine couldn’t read it, so his platelets had to be counted by hand. This is now known to be indicative of the novel disorder Vaccine Induced Thrombosis and Thrombocytopaenia (clotting and low platelets), which has since been admitted as a very serious side-effect of the Astra Zeneca injections.

Stephen was moved to King's College Hospital in the middle of the night, but tragically it was too late to save him. A neurologist rang Charlotte to explain that he had significant brain damage and invited her to come to the hospital to see her husband. Over the next few hours, she was told there was little to no brain activity so they would perform a brain stem test twice, and if he failed both times, they would declare him brain dead. Charlotte says she felt powerless over whether Stephen stayed on life support or not and her husband was declared dead within hours.

Click here to watch the emotional interview with Charlotte

Lack of vaccine testing, lack of integrity and lack of humanity

The lack of medium or long-term safety data for the Covid vaccines meant that any serious adverse reactions reported should have triggered an urgent investigation. The fact that most doctors ignored or failed to report suspected adverse reactions and, when they did, the MHRA did not immediately suspend the rollout pending a thorough investigation, should be a priority issue for the Covid Inquiry to interrogate.

Preventing relatives like Charlotte from accompanying sick and dying loved ones to hospital is a matter of national shame. It is unethical, immoral and deeply traumatic to both the patient and their relative and should never have been allowed to happen, no matter what the circumstances. The ambulance crew and hospital staff, who had to enforce this barbaric rule against all their ethical and human instincts, will have also been traumatised. This serious ethical violation must be acknowledged by the Covid Inquiry, and it must be established that this can never happen again.

The possible role of the vaccine was instantly dismissed

When Stephen’s parents asked medics whether his death could have been related to his Covid vaccine the answer was an unequivocal ‘no’. Yet, how could they possibly have known at that stage? Surely the answer was ‘we don’t know’. The Covid inquiry seems to be similarly disingenuous in readily dismissing any link between the vaccines, injury and death. At the time, medics told Charlotte that her husband must have had a reaction to something. Why was it considered inconceivable that this could have been the novel injection he’d had just 10 days before? Instead, the doctors suggested it was an autoimmune disease - even though he didn’t have one! Eventually the hospital changed their view that Stephen’s death was ‘natural’, with a senior haematologist admitting this type of stroke had never been seen before.

Severe headache and low platelet count are red flags

Charlotte’s husband was the first to die from the Astra Zeneca vaccine. The Covid Inquiry and authorities maintain that vaccine injury is a rare occurrence. A claim belied by real world evidence and data - gaslighting and traumatising the injured and bereaved. In Stephen’s case, there were clear red flags of severe headache and low platelet count in a young, fit and healthy person. Why were these not identified as a possible vaccine reaction? After her husband’s death, Charlotte wanted to warn the public if they had a severe headache post-vaccination to have their blood platelet count checked urgently. But the authorities did not allow this, in case it adversely affected vaccine uptake. She argues that many lives could have been saved had these symptoms been widely publicised.

People don’t want to hear the truth

Charlotte reports that it is still difficult to tell people what happened to her husband. They often do not want to hear that the vaccines could have caused such devastating harm as they took the vaccines themselves, and she has even been viewed as an “anti-vaxxer” by people that she’s known for years. All Charlotte wants is for people to be aware of danger signs post-vaccine, so they can have urgent tests to rule out possible injury.

Vaccine injured and bereaved have been abandoned

We have been following the Covid Inquiry Module 4 hearings closely. It is clear that its focus is on those who died from Covid and how that number could have been reduced, but is unwilling to go too deeply into the stories of those who died or were seriously injured from the jabs, or to ask whether the vaccines should have been rolled out in the first place, or whether the jabs were mis-sold to the public.

Charlotte hopes the Inquiry will put pressure on the government to finally take responsibility for those injured and bereaved by a public health measure they were put under pressure to take. As Charlotte pointed out, in any other situation where you have been injured by a product, you are able to get a refund and compensation. As the vaccine companies negotiated immunity from paying compensation for harm – the cost instead to be covered by government - the cost of pursuing justice for the vaccine damaged is going to come out of the taxpayers’ pocket. The vaccine injured groups have created a campaign to reform the Vaccine Damaged Payment Scheme (VDPS) which is not fit for purpose. Let’s hope the recommendations from Module 4 are not yet another kick in the teeth for the vaccine injured and bereaved.

Some hope for justice - the Class Action against Astra Zeneca

We were encouraged to hear that 50 individuals and bereaved families are mounting a class action against Astra Zeneca, to sue the pharmaceutical company for damages from VITT caused by their vaccine. The case is a product liability claim, brought under the Consumer Protection Act 1987. To win they must show that the vaccine was less safe than they were entitled to expect. The VITT Litigation Group is raising funds through Crowd Justice in support of the legal costs of those injured and bereaved by the AstraZeneca vaccine. For more information or to donate please visit the fundraising page.

