The Controlled Demolition of Medical Ethics & Silencing of Ethical Doctors
CEO of UK Medical Freedom Alliance, Dr Liz Evans, speaking at the UK Column “On Location” event in York, UK on 18th October 2025.
The topic of Dr Evans’ presentation was “The Controlled Demolition of Medical Ethics & Silencing of Ethical Doctors” and the video in full can be found below with great thanks to UK Column
This is ‘must see’ presentation which was warmly received by the attendees.
Areas covered included:
Principles of Medical Ethics
Unethical COVD Policies
Current Threats To Medical Ethics
Digitisation (Dehumanisation) of The NHS
Big Pharma Hijacking of Healthcare
Medication of The Healthy
Newborn Genetic Screening
Persecution of Ethical Doctors
NHS Silencing of Whistleblowers
