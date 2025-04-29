Elizabeth M Hart joined us from Australia for an in depth conversation about her extensive research into vaccine policy and the ethical implications surrounding informed consent, particularly in the context of Australia's COVID-19 response.

Elizabeth is an independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy. She's questioning the ever-increasing number of vaccine products and revaccinations on the taxpayer-funded 'womb to tomb' vaccination schedule, and the conflicts of interest of people influencing vaccination policy. She has undertaken extensive correspondence seeking accountability for the grossly disproportionate and ill-targeted Covid-19 response, including challenging vaccine mandates and the evidence for the so-called 'emergency'.



She is particularly challenging coercion and mandates for vaccination, which violate valid voluntary informed consent. Elizabeth’s interest in vaccination policy and practice started in 2008, with her investigation into the over-vaccination of companion animals.

Her websites vaccination is political.net and over-vaccination.net provide a record of much of her research on vaccination policy. She is also now raising this issue on her substack Vaccination is political at elizabethhart.substack.com

In this discussion, Elizabeth highlights the corruption within the vaccine industry, the impact of legislation like 'No Jab, No Pay', and the role of media in shaping public perception. Elizabeth emphasises the importance of informed consent and critiques the coercive measures taken by the government and medical professionals during the pandemic. The discussion serves as a call to action for greater transparency and accountability in vaccine policy. Elizabeth and our CEO, Dr Liz Evans, discuss the aftermath of COVID-19 and cal for accountability and reflection on the actions taken during the pandemic.

Together with Ian Humphreys, they explore the importance of informed consent in medical practices, the ethical implications of mandates, and the legal responsibilities of healthcare professionals. The dialogue also touches on the erosion of public trust in authorities and the necessity for transparency and accountability in the healthcare system. The probability of criminal actions having taken place are explored as well as considering the stark possibility of treasonous behaviour.

UK Medical Freedom Alliance freely offers this video and article. However, a donation will help us continue to expose the truth and uphold our medical rights and freedoms.

To make a donation, please scan the QR code below or go to this link.