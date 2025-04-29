The Dark Side of Medical Intervention Policies

Elizabeth M Hart joined us from Australia for an in depth conversation about her extensive research into vaccine policy and the ethical implications surrounding informed consent, particularly in the context of Australia's COVID-19 response.

In this discussion, Elizabeth highlights the corruption within the vaccine industry, the impact of legislation like 'No Jab, No Pay', and the role of media in shaping public perception. Elizabeth emphasises the importance of informed consent and critiques the coercive measures taken by the government and medical professionals during the pandemic, which has eroded public trust in the authorities.

We explore the importance of informed consent in medical practices, the ethical implications of mandates, the legal responsibilities of healthcare professionals, and the necessity for transparency and accountability in the healthcare system.

Over-vaccination in pets raises alarm bells

Elizabeth is an independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy. Elizabeth’s interest in vaccination policy and practice started in 2008 when her dog fell seriously ill after a routine vaccination, prompting her investigation into the over-vaccination of pets. This led her to investigating the human vaccine industry which she believes is excessive and commercially driven.

Elizabeth questions the ever-increasing number of vaccine products and revaccinations on the taxpayer-funded 'womb to tomb' vaccination schedule and the conflicts of interest of policy-makers. The pharmaceutical industry is a multi-trillion dollar industry and uses a profit-driven model that often undermines public health. For example, Dr Hart points out the growing number of vaccines on the childhood schedule and the coercive nature of laws like No Jab, No Pay introduced in Australia in 2016, which linked children's vaccinations with the ability to claim government allowances and benefits. This unethical and coercive policy was then extended to childcare, restricting access to vaccinated children only.

Conditioned to comply

Sadly, the medical profession in Australia failed to oppose this erosion of informed consent, effectively normalizing mandates and paving the way for vaccine coercion during Covid. Australia had a very low incidence of Covid in 2020, yet the government pursued vaccination aggressively. Widespread institutional complicity—from media to healthcare, law, and even religious bodies—suppressed critical questioning. Dissent was labelled mis/disinformation and further stifled public debate.

In Australia the entire continent was effectively imprisoned, with no one allowed to leave for two years - unless you were a VIP, film star or politician, or fully vaccinated. It was a grave abuse of power by the authorities.

The medical community, instead of resisting, complied with nonsensical and dangerous mandates, abandoning ethical principles. Had they simply refused, the entire Covid narrative would have collapsed.

Elizabeth’s written evidence

Elizabeth undertook extensive correspondence with policymakers and decision-makers, seeking accountability for the grossly disproportionate and ill-targeted Covid response and challenging vaccine mandates and the evidence for the so-called 'emergency'.

Dr Hart and a colleague wrote to medical boards warning about the erosion of informed consent. The Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency (AHPRA) replied to confirm that medical practitioners were still obliged to obtain informed consent for vaccinations, yet failed to issue a position statement warning practitioners against collaborating with mandates or reminding them to obtain informed consent. They are yet to be held accountable for this colossal failure.

Later, the Australian government released a fact sheet advising practitioners that informed consent must be obtained from patients before vaccination. However, it also directs them to ignore informed consent if people are under mandate pressure (as coercion would invalidate informed consent). This inconsistency is mind-boggling. It allows practitioners to participate in a system that contradicts the very principles of medical ethics. Highlighting the failure of AHPRA and medical authorities to refuse to comply with mandates that break basic ethical standards. Yet the situation continues under the new government.

Informed consent is the bedrock of medical practice

Elizabeth argues that injecting someone with a substance, without knowing its effects on them or their medical background, is not only a violation of informed consent but is a breach of common law, basic moral principles and is a criminal act. Ethics are essential to protect people from being abused and exploited by healthcare professionals. So you cannot just throw ethics out of the window in difficult times - that’s precisely when you need them most. As a society we’ve lost our moral compass with tragic consequences, and a dangerous precedent has been set.

Police brutality and the global agenda

Elizabeth describes the severe police brutality experienced in Australia to enforce Covid restrictions, with peaceful protesters being violently attacked, chased, and even shot at with rubber bullets. Those who resisted lost jobs and even homes, and faced immense fear.

Australian courts have failed to address the political injuries people suffered during this time - the stolen freedoms, the people who were terrorized or left depressed. Elizabeth expresses concerns that this is part of a larger agenda of global control, from digital IDs to social credit systems. And while vaccine passports have not been fully implemented, the infrastructure is now in place for something much bigger. Therefore, a key focus must be on reclaiming our privacy to thwart the ability of the authorities to control us through digital means.

Covid has turned the tide and the public are waking up

The good news is that the tide is turning. Elizabeth reports that many are waking up to the importance of personal agency and community - and that scare tactics are not working like they used to. She has seen a quiet backlash in Australia with many refusing vaccinations and more people opting for home-schooling to escape coerced vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.

Even this conversation shows that a new movement is growing globally—one that values freedom, humanity, and informed choice. The focus should be on a return to personal responsibility in healthcare, rather than blindly following protocols. We must push back against those with no real standing - including authority figures like the president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) who imposed mandates without merit. The future must be built on truth, freedom and care—not control.

More from Elizabeth Hart

Elizabeth’s two websites Vaccine is Political and Over-vaccination provide a record of much of her research on vaccination policy. You can read her blog on the Vaccination is Political Substack.