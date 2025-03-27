There have been a couple of unexpected last minute twists in the sordid tale of the Assisted Suicide Bill. Just when we thought the Committee Stage was over, with the last scheduled session posted as Wednesday 19th March, another session was sneakily added for Tuesday 25th March. The afternoon sitting, which commenced at 2pm, was a marathon which went on until the early hours of Wednesday 26th March.

This meeting debated a dangerous Henry VIII clause, giving power to amend any Act of Parliament to enable the Assisted Dying Bill. It also highlighted several other delegated powers which would result in Ministers being able, in the future, to amend the bill and make key decisions on the practicalities of the assisted dying process (which drugs to use, what a doctor can or can’t do, where the death can happen, whether private companies can provide the service for profit etc.) without any input or scrutiny from Parliament. Sarah Olney laid out the potential for executive overreach in this excellent speech below.

Unbelievably, the committee voted down yet another safeguarding amendment, having already voted against hundreds of sensible amendments that would have strengthened the bill’s protection for the vulnerable against wrongful or coerced deaths. This time an amendment was rejected to ensure that proxies and witnesses all have full mental capacity.

There were some fantastic speeches from opponents of the bill, summarising how dangerous and flawed the bill is and why it must be scrapped or voted down by MPs at the 3rd reading on 25th April. It is well worth watching Danny Kruger’s powerful final speech, in which he lays bare how this is not the Bill the public thought they were getting and has got far worse, not better, in committee.

In another unexpected development, Kim Leadbeater agreed to delaying the introduction of the law (if passed on 25th April) until 2029, rather than 2027 as originally planned. It is understood that civil servants drafting amendments informed her that the Bill is currently unworkable in several key areas. This threatens the rollout of assisted dying if the next Government decides to abandon the reforms.

Key takeaway points at the end of the Committee Stage are:

Kim Leadbeater had promised rigorous scrutiny of her Bill, but instead we witnessed a rushed process, bias and a marked dilution of safeguards.

Many who initially supported the Bill are now expressing alarm at the reality of assisted dying, laid bare over the last 7 weeks. We are also seeing calls in the media for the bill to be scrapped e.g. the Telegraph and Times.

The Bill is riddled with holes and simply cannot be made safe to prevent coerced or wrongful deaths. It is a worse bill than the bill that was voted on in November.

Developments during the committee stage have made the bill even less safe, posing a serious threat to all who require healthcare at the end of life.

Over 300 amendments seeking to strengthen safeguards in the Bill and protect vulnerable groups (e.g. children and people with Down’s Syndrome, autism and learning disabilities) were deliberately rejected by Kim Leadbeater and her supporters.

The involvement of a High Court judge has been scrapped. This was repeatedly held out as a key safeguard and persuaded many MPs to back the Bill.

The panel which would replace judicial oversight includes a psychiatrist and a social worker. However, senior social workers and psychiatrists have warned there aren’t enough of them to fill these roles.

With loose drafting and a lack of crucial detail, Ministers will be left with huge delegated powers to amend the legislation without Parliamentary input.

Families will be excluded from the process, with no right to be consulted or route to lodge concerns. They will not even have to be informed.

Hospices and care homes will not be able to opt out of hosting assisted dying without losing vital public funding. Doctors will not be able to completely opt out of the process - they will be forced to refer their patient to another doctor.

CALL TO ACTION - Please contact your MP ASAP and urge them to vote NO in the 3rd reading on 25th April.

We only need about 30 MPs to change their vote. You can find out how they voted in the second reading here. We have drafted a Template Letter on our campaign page to use as a guide or use a few of the points above to draft your own. It is important to say that you are a constituent and personalise your email (MPs treat cut and pasted emails as Spam). Even better, ask for a meeting to discuss your concerns.

We are also keeping a close eye on the similar MacArthur Bill in the Scottish Parliament which is nearing the end of Stage one. You can sign a petition against this bill here, and write to your MSP if you live in Scotland.

BREAKING NEWS: The Isle of Man’s Tynwald Legislative Council passed an Assisted Dying Bill on 25th March 2025, which could come into effect as early as 2027. Dignity in Dying campaigners celebrated the news, stating that “Change is coming across the British Isles and the Isle of Man has led the way”. The bill was proposed by MHK Alex Allinson’s, and will permit assisted suicide for adults who have lived in the Isle of Man for at least five years, and who have “an inevitably progressive condition which cannot be reversed by treatment and as a consequence of that terminal illness, is reasonably expected to die within 12 months”.

