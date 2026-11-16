On 5th November, two UKMFA directors, Dr Sarah Myhill and Dr Liz Evans, joined retired Paediatrician, Dr Ros Jones on The Pulse Today’s “The Freeman Show”, to discuss the lack of informed consent for childhood vaccination and the annual child flu vaccine programme with host James Freeman.

This conversation marks the launch of UKMFA’s new campaign “Informed Consent for Baby Jabs” to empower parents facing a coercive vaccination system. Please visit our CAMPAIGN PAGE for more information.

Vaccines are a huge cash cow for Big Pharma. The business model of injecting all healthy people with vaccines repeatedly, from newborn babies through childhood, adulthood and into old age, is very lucrative. It has also become a ideological belief system and dogma in Public Health, the healthcare professions, the media and wider society, based on the assumption that a healthy newborn baby is born “defective” and needs to be fixed by a pharmaceutical product in order to live a healthy life.

In this context it is almost impossible for parents to access the necessary information to give true informed consent when taking their babies and children for vaccination. The fact that the whole vaccination system is highly coercive and, at its most extreme, may even deny parents the right to decline these products for their babies and children is a gross violation of medical ethics and must be challenged.

The panel discussion was fascinating and informative, covering several key questions:

What is medical informed consent from an ethical and legal perspective and why is it important? Informed consent was seriously side-lined during Covid in a myriad of ways. How were the government able to get away with ignoring decades of established legal and ethical norms and laws? What is the UK government’s justification for the annual childhood flu vaccination programme? What evidence is used to demonstrate that it is effective and is there there any evidence to suggest it might be counterproductive? “Gillick Competence” is a legal instrument that can be invoked to allow children under 16 years to consent to medical treatment against their parents’ wishes. How is it being used in Government childhood vaccination programmes? What practical issues does the vaccination programme raise for parents? How can concerned parents best navigate the system to protect their child from unwanted or unconsented vaccination?

What is Informed Consent?

Enshrined in UK and International Law, Montgomery v Lanarkshire (2015), Nuremberg Code (1947), UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (2005) and GMC/NMC professional codes of practice for doctors and nurses.

Needed because of the imbalance of power in the doctor-patient relationship and maintains a doctor as an adviser, NOT an enforcer.

Prevents abuse of patients by establishing a patient’s complete autonomy over what is done to their body and what medicine they choose to take or not take.

All medical interventions have risks which may be life-changing or life-ending, Therefore, people must be allowed to weigh up the risks and benefits based on their own individual circumstances.

The GMC instructs doctors to engage in “shared decision-making” with a patient on the basis of: Sharing relevant information of the risks, benefits and alternatives Listening to the patient’s needs and what matters to them Respecting the patient’s right to choose NOT to have care The doctor must NOT use pressure or coercion to accept their advice “You must respect your patient’s right to decide” Doctor must share any conflicts of interest with their patient



Violations of Informed Consent During Covid

Vaccine Mandates – vaccine passports to travel and “No Jab, No Job” policy for care workers

Propaganda campaign in media – not honest about the known and unknown risks from Covid jabs

Coercive marketing of the jabs - “safe and effective”, “trust the science”, celebrity endorsement

Social pressure created by demonising “antivaxxers” and “Protect Granny” messaging

Bribes given for accepting the jabs – lottery tickets, vouchers

Policies to reduce “Vaccine hesitancy” undermined informed consent and a person’s legitimate choice to refuse a treatment for any reason

Vaccinating children and pregnant women with an experimental product

Doctors blocked from giving medical exemptions for the jabs

Unethical one-size-fits-all protocols undermined the doctor-patient relationship and informed consent

Vaccines were administered without a proper medical consultation and sufficient time, even in car parks by non-medics, with no individualised disclosure of material risks (known and unknown) or alternatives

Care home residents were reported to have been vaccinated without consent

The “Greater good” was prioritised over individual autonomy which is in complete violation of medical ethics

UK Annual Children’s Flu Vaccine Programme

Every Autumn since 2013, the UK Government have run an annual NHS childhood flu vaccination programme—using the live attenuated nasal spray. Initially the programme only targeted 2-3 year olds, with vaccines given in Primary Care.

Over subsequent years the programme has gradually expanded to include older pre-schoolers and more school year groups, with most vaccines being given in schools by the NHS School-Aged Immunisation Service (SAIS), which uses different local providers such as NHS Foundation Trusts and Vaccination UK to send teams out to schools.

In 2026 the programme looks like this:

All children 2-16 years and “at risk” 17 year-olds are offered a free vaccine

2-4 year-old pre-schoolers are vaccinated by GP surgeries or pharmacies

School-aged children from Reception to Year 11 are jabbed by the SAIS team

Under 2’s in clinical risk categories are offered an injected vaccine

The Government’s main justifications for the massive vaccination programme of mainly healthy children are:

Flu is “unpleasant” and can cause pneumonia

1000s of children need hospital care each year due to flu

To protect others (babies, pregnant, elderly)

This UKHSA advert markets the flu jab to healthy children for the following reasons;

protect child

protect family and friends

no needles

“it’s better than having flu”

For parents to “avoid costs and time off work”

Evidence For and Against Children’s Flu Vaccines

The JCVI advised the Government that the flu vaccine programme was worthwhile on the basis of surveillance data and modelling, which suggested that children are “super-spreaders” of flu. They claim that the nasal flu spray is 70-75% effective and cite a study suggesting the vaccine led to a 74% reduction in A&E visits and a 93% reduction in hospital admissions

However there is much evidence to suggest that healthy children do not benefit from flu vaccines and that the risks will far outweigh any benefits

Healthy children not at risk from flu! Only 1.3/100,000 of all children end up in intensive care with flu and half of those are under 2 years, so are not even covered by the nasal flu spray programme.

Those children who do end up in hospital and intensive care are predictable. They are almost all very sick children with serious complex co-morbidities, or on chemotherapy or immunosuppressed.

The nasal flu spray is a live vaccine, made with an attenuated virus. So children who receive the flu spray inevitably get sick and spread this virus around to their peers and families

Those who have the nasal flu spray are advised in the manufacturer’s leaflet to avoid the immunocompromised for 2 weeks because of “shedding” of the live virus. Yet who is told that vital piece of information?

This “shedding” by the vaccinated, spreading an attenuated flu-like illness around non-vaccinated peers and relatives, is a common reason that many parents keep their unvaccinated child off school on the day of vaccination and the 2-3 days afterwards, to avoid them getting ill with the flu-vaccine viral illness.

These are important facts from the FluMist package insert that are not commonly known by parents when consenting to their child’s annual vaccination.

There is a greater than 10% chance of side effects such as fever, coryza and sore throat - i.e. flu-like symptoms!

There is an increased risk wheezing in children with asthma

There are no studies in immunocompromised or children with underlying medical conditions

Reported Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) include – anaphylaxis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Bell’s Palsy, meningitis, encephalitis, rash, nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting

Aside from the lack of full, informed consent, giving vaccines in schools is highly ethically problematic as it violates other key ethical principles. The privacy and confidentiality of a child’s individual medical decisions and treatment is disregarded when the class is called en masse to go to the vaccination room, making those who are not having the vaccine very visible.

Peer pressure and public shaming is a powerful coercive tool, especially among children. In a culture which demonises so-called “anti-vaxxers”, the social pressure on children to conform and take a vaccine, under the threat of the very real risk of ostracization, can be a source of immense stress and distress to an unvaccinated child.

Gillick Competence

This legal principle was established in 1985, following the Supreme Court case of Gillick v West Norfolk and Wisbech Health Authority over the provision of the contraceptive pill to children under 16 years without their parent’s knowledge or consent.

The Supreme Court ruled that, in exceptional cases, children under16 years may be able to consent to their own treatment, if they are believed to have enough intelligence, competence and understanding to fully appreciate what is involved in their treatment.

However, this was never intended to remove parental involvement for the under-16s. The judgment was clear that it applies only in exceptional cases, with the following stipulations:

Deciding competence must be decision-specific, child-specific, made with the specific factual context in mind, and based on the available evidence

Gillick Competence can only be determined by a medical practitioner who knows the child well. This certainly does not apply to the SAIS personnel administering the vaccines in schools.

It is a matter of principle and safeguarding that parents should not be side-lined from children’s medical care and should expect to be fully involved in their child’s medical decisions as they know their child best.

Children are very vulnerable to coercion, manipulation and peer pressure and most children under 16 years do not have the knowledge or experience to make complex medical decisions without a parent’s support and advice.

Practical Advice for Parents

Parents typically receive one-sided invitations from SAIS by email, asking for consent for their child to be vaccinated during the school visit. The invitations and information is very much a “one-size-fits-all” approach, with no assessment of the child’s individual risk from flu versus the risk from the vaccine.

The literature only gives the pros of the flu vaccine and no cons. There is no quantification of how common complications of flu are in a healthy child, or disclosure that for most children it is a mild, self-limiting illness.

The benefit from the vaccine is presented as a relative risk reduction which can sound significant e.g. 50% reduction, not an absolute risk reduction, which may be more like an overall 0.01% reduction in risk from flu. The vaccine is described as the child’s “best protection against flu” - completely ignoring their own immune system which is best supported with good nutrition, fresh air and exercise.

The parent has to fill in the electronic consent form, regardless as to whether they wish to consent or not. If the parent ticks “No Consent” they are asked to explain their reasons, which means that non-consent is not presented as a legitimate option. And there is a chilling sentence telling the parent that a child under 16 years may be offered the opportunity to consent for the vaccine themselves.

Helpful Resources

UKMFA have just launched a new campaign, “Informed Consent for Baby Jabs” to empower parents facing an increasingly coercive vaccination system. Please visit our CAMPAIGN PAGE for more information and resources for parents who wish to investigate the vaccination issue and explore alternative ways to best support their children's health and immunity.

Informing Consent Website - The Safer to Wait team have put together a comprehensive, fully referenced website to inform and educate parents on both vaccines and the diseases they claim to protect against. This is an invaluable resource to help you to weigh up risks and benefits of vaccination to make decisions on your child’s health that are right for them

An Inconvenient Study - 2025 documentary exposing a large vaccinated v unvaccinated study on children’s health which the researchers at Henry Ford Health refused to publish after the results revealed a high level of serious chronic disease in the vaccinated population, at rates several times higher than the unvaccinated cohort.

“Turtles All The Way Down” by Mary Holland - 2022 book investigating the science, safety profile and claims behind each of the vaccines. Comprehensive and fully referenced (1200 references) essential guide for all parents who want to make an informed decision.

“Emperors New Clothes” by Sally Beck - 2026 book challenging the accepted narrative around vaccination. Sally exposes a long history of controversies and vaccine injury that go right back to the 1800s and smallpox vaccines; then the 20th century scandals around DPT, polio, swine flu and MMR vaccines; and most recently the Covid jab rollout that caused unprecedented injury and death worldwide.

“Raising A Vaccine Free Child” by Wendy Lydall - invaluable book for parents who choose not to vaccinate their child. Giving evidence-based information on how to best support your child’s health and tips on nursing children through childhood illnesses in a way that minimises complications, and reduces parental fear of diseases.

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