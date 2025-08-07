https://rumble.com/v6056un-ukmfa-disclaimer.html

In this conversation with Ian Humphreys, Dr Sarah Myhill discusses her ongoing legal battles with the General Medical Council (GMC) and the implications of her case on medical regulation and free speech. She highlights the political motivations behind the GMC's actions, the lack of patient complaints against her, and the need for a new regulatory body that prioritises patient care and honest medical practice. Myhill emphasises the importance of restoring trust in the medical profession and advocates for a campaign driven by doctors to address these issues.

You can find Dr Myhill here:

https://drmyhill.co.uk/



She is an Executive Director at UKMFA

Visit her website for medical issues and ongoing access to all her social media, publications and books.

The full video is here: