The UK Medical Freedom Alliance (UKMFA) champions bodily autonomy, medical ethics and informed consent. Medical ethics were egregiously cast aside during the Covid era, with tragic consequences at every level of society. In a recent UKMFA podcast, we interviewed two people who were severely harmed by the rushed Covid vaccine rollout - Kam, who lost her husband Neil to the jab, and Alex, who was severely disabled by it.

Neil’s story

Neil Miller was an extremely fit 50-year-old who played squash, football, didn’t like taking medication and looked after himself. He was a key worker who believed he was doing his duty by taking a Covid vaccine. After his Astra Zeneca jab he started having increasingly severe headaches, then collapsed two weeks later with a heart attack. The doctors removed one blood clot but said his heart was otherwise healthy.

Sadly, Neil collapsed again at home and numerous clots were found in his lungs. He was diagnosed with Vaccine Induced Thrombocytopaenia and Thrombosis (VITT), a known side effect from the Astra Zeneca vaccines. Despite intensive medical treatment, shortly before his birthday Neil tragically collapsed again and died.

The coroner's office put the cause of death as ischemic heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis. Neil’s GP advised his wife, Kam, to pursue a correction, but when Kam did so she was ridiculed and told it could take years and cost a lot of money. At a later inquest Kam discovered the hospital had also questioned Neil's death certificate. Yet it took a year and a half to get it changed to reflect the truth and acknowledge the role of the vaccine in Neil’s death.

Lockstep responses

UKMFA has heard many of these stories from all over the country, with people reporting very similar experiences with hospitals, GPs and coroners. Indicating that there must have been some kind of top-down guidance about how to respond to potential vaccine injuries and deaths.

Alex’s story

Alex Mitchell collapsed in early 2021 following his Astra Zeneca vaccine, having also been previously fit with no underlying health conditions. Like Neil, he was suffering from serious clotting the hospital couldn’t stop. Eventually he was told he needed a leg amputation.

Four years on Alex is still waiting for a brain scan because of cognitive damage. His right leg has major cramping, and he has narrowing of the arteries. He’s been left with serious bowel and bladder issues. His right eye was damaged by clots and he’s practically deaf in his right ear.

No appetite for helping the injured

Many European countries withdrew the Astra Zeneca vaccine early on when they discovered it caused clotting, but the UK government chose to continue with it for a couple more months. It is hard to imagine that the medical profession did not suspect serious problems with the vaccine as they began to see increasing unusual presentations of clotting in otherwise healthy people. Was it due to denial or arrogance that they did not raise the alarm? The AstraZeneca vaccine was quietly withdrawn globally in May 2024 and there appears to be little appetite or interest in helping the people it so badly damaged.

The Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme is a scandal

Alex was the first living person to be compensated by the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) for a Covid vaccine injury. Yet the £120,000 maximum payout does not come close to compensating him for his terrible injuries or his inability to work and earn a living. The claims process is incredibly slow and, disgustingly, many claimants are rejected for ‘not being disabled enough’ to reach the “60% disabled” threshold. This failure of the state to take proper responsibility for damage caused by their public health policies constitutes the moral and ethical abuse of human beings.

Vaccine injured left to their own devices

The government is spending half a billion pounds on two inquiries that only have guidance powers. Alex was a core participant and travelled from Scotland to London for the preliminary hearings last year, which cost him money and energy he doesn’t have. Alex feels strongly that the only people making money are the legal teams, yet the vaccine injured are the ones doing all the groundwork. Despite the fact many are extremely unwell and are still grieving because of the trauma they have experienced. They’ve been denied, labelled as anti-vaxxers, abused, suppressed and silenced.

No-one is being held to account and no legal teams will even engage

Many victims with irrefutable medical evidence cannot find a legal team to support them. The vaccine injured and bereaved were damaged by a defective product and are now being abused by officialdom. They listened to the government, now the government needs to do the right thing by them. Instead, they have effectively been thrown under the bus by the Public Health authorities, the healthcare profession, the government, the pharmaceutical companies and even by the public, in the most cruel and heartless way. Alex believes that the only people who have made money from any of this are the legal teams. While the victims have no money, those who need to be held responsible have huge resources - especially the pharmaceutical companies who have been indemnified by the government against liability for harm.

Informed consent was not given, and coercion was rampant

If people had been told the full truth about the vaccines, that they were going to be injected with a brand-new gene therapy that turned their body into a spike protein factory, would anyone have taken it? If they’d been told it hadn’t been rigorously tested and had no long-term safety data, so was only approved for emergency use, who would have rolled up their sleeves?

The official line is that no-one was forced to take the jab because they didn’t physically tie people down and force vaccinate them. However, using psychological methods such as threatening them with the loss of their livelihood or prohibiting them from travelling or telling them they might kill their granny, constitutes coercion which invalidates informed consent.

The reckless and unethical rollout of the Covid jabs may be the biggest medical scandal and public health disaster in human history. We will be watching Module 4 of the Covid Inquiry closely, in the hope that the vaccine injured and bereaved will finally be given proper recognition of their suffering, a public apology and generous compensation and the care they so desperately need.

