Welcome to the pilot episode of The Medical Ethics Report, free for you from The UK Medical Freedom Alliance. This is aimed at summarising recent medical news stories to bring them to the wider public, for education, awareness and empowerment.

UKMFA:

CALL TO ACTION: Please follow us and subscribe on our YouTube and Rumble channels and please share our content on social media and with friends and family, to help us get the message out and increase our reach.

All our podcasts can also be found on the major audio platforms e.g. Apple and Spotify.

Our new Substack is found here: https://substack.com/@ukmfa1

We are grateful for all donations to help us to continue and grow our work; lobbying decision makers; educating and empowering the public; running campaigns and producing our podcasts. On screen you will see a QR code which please scan using your mobile device. You can always use this link to donate directly: https://donorbox.org/ukmfa_podcast

Please visit the UK Medical Freedom Alliance at www.ukmedfreedom.org and https://substack.com/@ukmfa1 to access all our material and resources.