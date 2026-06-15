UK Covid Inquiry Cover-Up: Module 4 Deep Dive

In this presentation, given at the Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International meeting on 9th June 2026, Dr Liz Evans (co-founder and CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance - UKMFA) forensically analyses the deeply controversial events surrounding Module 4 of the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry—tasked with investigating Covid vaccines, therapeutics, and the rollout programme.

In her presentation, Dr Evans pulls back the curtain on how critical, dissenting medical perspectives have been actively excluded from the official record, and exposes the systemic suppression of information regarding vaccine safety and violations of informed consent.

Dr Evans takes viewers on a journey, starting in November 2020, with the first UKMFA Open Letter to Government and Regulators begging them not to authorise the Covid vaccines, raising serious safety and ethical concerns.

In the following 3-4 years UKMFA:

Wrote over 50 more open letters on the vaccines to policy and decision-makers

Drew up multiple information sheets to educate and empower the public about the jabs, informed consent and their legal right to refuse any drug or vaccine

Were involved in campaigns to stop the Covid vaccine job mandates and rollout to children

Created an organisation called PROMIC with ANH International, under which to publish Covid Vaccine Medical Exemption forms to help people cross borders without vaccine passports and to avoid job mandates

In 2024, UKMFA co-founded the People’s Vaccine Inquiry with HART, Perseus, Dr Ros Jones’ CCVAC and DFPUK.

The extensive work on all aspects of the Covid vaccine rollout up to 2023 led to UKMFA’s application to be Core Participants in Module 4 of the Covid Inquiry. Despite representing thousands of citizens, medical professionals, and vaccine-safety advocates, Baroness Hallett rejected UKMFA’s application for Core Participant status, but requested that they submit a formal Witness Statement under Rule 9. When this 53 page document was not published by the Covid Inquiry, it was published in full for the People’s Vaccine Inquiry instead.

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Key Topics Covered in Video Presentation:

Watch shocking and revealing clips from the Module 4 Hearings i ncluding: the clear bias displayed by Baroness Hallett and her team; the hostile questioning and shutting down of the vaccine injury and bereaved groups’ representatives when they began to speak uncomfortable truths; and the outrageous claims from so-called “expert witnesses” which went unchallenged.

Background of Key Establishment Figures Baroness Hallett and Hugo Keith KC (Lead Counsel for Module 4).

“Vaccine Safety” Professors Daniel Prieto Alhambra and Stephen Evans whose opinions are given enormous weight in the report, minimising or denying serious vaccine safety issues or claiming they could be caused by Covid, and praising the MHRA for their “appropriate and timely responses”. Dismissing fears and strongly endorsing the narrative.

Outrageous Claims and Gaslighting in the Module 4 Report as Baroness Hallett doubles down on the “safe and effective” narrative and makes misleading claims with dubious, computer-modelled statistics

No Mention of Medical Ethics of Informed Consent. Shockingly, there is not even a mention of informed consent or medical ethics in the whole report. There is no acknowledgement of the coercion and propaganda that people were subjected to (and described in the hearings by the vaccine injured groups’ KC and representatives) and how that impacted on the legal requirement for informed consent.

Inquiry Recommending Increased Public-Private Partnership with Government investment into Pharma. Lauding Wellcome’s health data research project, CEPI’s 100 Day Mission, and recommending MHRA direct access to healthcare records.

Exposing Government Censorship. Dr Evans shares shocking details of how she and other dissident voices were monitored by the Cabinet Office Rapid Response Unit and hacked by private monitoring firms like “Logically AI.”

De-platforming & Financial Sabotage: How standing up for medical freedom led to the coordinated suspension of both the UKMFA and Dr Evans’ personal PayPal accounts.

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