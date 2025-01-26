On Tuesday 21st January, Charlotte Crichton took the stand at the Covid Inquiry to give evidence on behalf of the UK CV Family, the largest UK online support group for the Covid vaccine injured and bereaved. She had been scheduled to appear on Wednesday 15th January with the other vaccine injured and bereaved groups but sadly had to postpone her appearance due to the death of her mother. UKMFA would like to extend our deepest condolences to Charlet.

Charlet began by describing the membership of UK CV Family. They are supporting around 2500 people who have been either injured or bereaved by the vaccine or are their family and carers. She noted that 52% of the group have multiple symptoms (between 10-25) from a myriad of chronic health conditions triggered by the Covid jabs. The devastating impact on the lives of the injured and bereaved was clearly demonstrated in a survey of their members in which 76% of respondents reported that they had considered suicide as a result of their situation.

Hugo Keith KC, the Inquiry Lead Counsel was noticeably keen to stress at the beginning of his cross-examination that UK CV Family members “don’t know, and it is very difficult to find out, whether [their injury/death] was causatively connected to the vaccine, was coincidental or was connected to the Covid virus”. Disappointingly, he also interjected a couple of times, during Charlet’s answers to his questions, to assert that while UK CV Family members ‘believe’ they are vaccine injured or bereaved, it is yet to be demonstrated that the vaccine was the cause in every case. Charlet countered this strongly by pointing out that in all cases there is a strong temporal link and in the majority of cases at least one medical professional has confirmed the suspected cause to be the vaccine.

Charlet clearly and eloquently outlined many of the group’s concerns that fall within the scope of the inquiry, including the following points:

UK CV Family want to know what the MHRA determined to be the acceptable risk v benefit profile for the Covid vaccines and how exactly the vaccines were determined to be “acceptably safe” as claimed.

Like the other vaccine-injured groups, she raised questions around the batch testing processes by the regulators and also highlighted the fact that pregnant women weren’t represented in the trials and yet the jabs were recommended to them soon after the rollout began.

Charlet raised several serious concerns regarding the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, questioning whether it is fit for purpose as a post-marketing safety surveillance system. In particular: the lack of obligation on health professionals to report suspected side-effects; the lack of awareness of the scheme by the public and healthcare professionals; how difficult it was for members of the public to use the reporting system; questions around how the MHRA actually responded to individual adverse event reports; and the slow response by the regulators to warn the public of safety signals around VITT which may have led to avoidable deaths and injury. She commented that many UK CV Family member’s Yellow Card reports had gone missing or were never followed up by the MHRA. Interestingly, only 6% of Yellow Card reports in their group were made by medical professionals, so the injured and bereaved were largely left to file their own adverse event reports.

Charlet reported that many of their members, including herself, have put in claims for compensation from the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) but have been rejected. Of the 17,500 claims made so far, only 194 claims have been awarded and 416 claimants were rejected as they were deemed not disabled enough. The remaining thousands of claims are still unresolved. She observed that “It is very traumatic when you are very ill…to fill out the form” and, tragically this has led to a suicide of at least one of their members.

The group report that the vaccine mandates for care workers and the military, and those threatened for healthcare workers, led to many of their members (including doctors, nurses, care workers and military personnel) feeling heavily pressured into taking the vaccines and tragically sustaining an injury or worse. The government added insult to injury by not designating these injuries as ‘workplace injuries’ which meant that for those affected, there were no reasonable adjustments made to help them to continue to work and, appallingly, there was no emotional, medical, societal or financial support available when their employment was subsequently terminated due to ill health.

Disturbingly, during the course of a couple of her answers, Charlet was stopped abruptly by Hugo Keith, who did not appear to want her to speak on certain topics. For example, when she tried to bring up the fact that it has reported that trial participants had been omitted from the clinical trial data after developing a serious side-effect, Mr Keith interrupted Charlet to say “I’m going to pause and stop you there…we can’t be looking at individual cases and it would be wrong to allow anybody to say ‘we know of cases where X and Y has happened’. We don’t know whether X or Y has happened.” To the discerning observer, it appears that the Inquiry has been framed to give a carefully curated story about the Covid vaccines, which minimises criticism of the products or rollout and affirms its resounding success. Despite their valiant efforts, the few dissenting voices who are allowed to speak are having their testimony constrained by both the questions asked and the answers they are permitted to give.

You can read our report of the evidence given by Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group on Wednesday January 15th here.